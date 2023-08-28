Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 8-28-23: A Shocking Return and A Mysterious Appearance by a TV Legend

Uh oh. Is there an amnesia epidemic in Salem? According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-28-23, Dick Van Dyke will appear as a man with no memory. Could he be connected to Victor's death somehow? This storyline seems random. Despite the spoiler video focusing solely on Van Dyke's appearance, it doesn't happen til the end of the week. In the meantime, there are momentous events elsewhere. Philip becomes the latest person to make a shocking return from the dead, Paulina takes over as mayor, and Dmitiri tries desperately to prove his marriage is valid. Disappointing and Downright Offensive Character Departures Start Gallery Some fans are disappointed that Jay Kenneth Johnston will not play Philip. But regardless of which actor appears on-screen, it would be wrong to exclude VIctor's son from the memorial. Philip and Victor had a rocky relationship, but in the end, Philip was Victor's son. Victor loved him so much that he used his considerable resources to send Philip to a private sanitorium and get him out of trouble. Now Philip will face the kind of trouble that only happens in Salem: Now that he's back and eager to make amends for faking his death and framing Brady, will he be arrested? I'm not clear what he would be arrested for. Framing Brady? No crime actually occurred, and Brady isn't in jail, so that seems silly several years after the fact. But since Melinda Trask needs to prosecute someone ASAP to save her reputation and she doesn't have the goods on Li yet, she may decide that Philip will do. Meanwhile, as Victor's memorial approaches, Shawn again spirals out of control. Spoilers say he will quit therapy, push Belle away, and contemplate ending it all with his gun. We already did this with JJ, down to the almost-suicide, so it would be great if JJ were in town to support Shawn! Please scroll down to check out the complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-28-23.

Chloe is shocked to see Philip.

I'm not sure why Chloe is shocked. Everyone other than Victor, whose death reflects John Aniston passing away in real life, returns soon after death.

Of course, she might wonder what took Philip so long.

Still, this'll give viewers a chance to decide whether Philip and Chloe are a viable couple straight off the bat.

Paulina's news impacts Rafe and Jada.

As acting mayor, Paulina can hire and fire police commissioners. Someone SHOULD fire Shawn since he's back to drinking and destructive behavior, though that won't help his mood!

Her first act may be to put Rafe back in the commissioner's seat. But since there's still a rule against bosses dating employees (as there should be due to the potential for coercion), Rafe will have to choose between the job and his new relationship.

Rafe was a poor commissioner, to begin with, so how about we get some new blood in there?

Steve gives Abe advice about Paulina.

I'm not sure why Abe would listen to Steve.

While the two are old friends, Abe doesn't remember their past, and Steve tried to interfere in Abe's desire to resume his mayoral duties.

Steve and Kayla have had a long and mostly happy marriage, though, so maybe Abe thinks, in this case, that his friend knows what he's talking about.

Dimitri continues scheming to prove his marriage is valid.

Can we please end this silly story? There is no way that Dimitri can keep up the pretense of a marriage to Gwen for a year!

He wasn't able to make it two days on his aborted honeymoon. Iceland was full of ridiculous hijinks.

The only way this story makes sense is if Gwen already knows it's a farce and plays along for the money. Otherwise, this is just stupid.

Leo runs into Sonny, who is in town for Victor's funeral.

Will this accidental run-in make Leo forget Dimitri?

Probably not. Sonny's still married to Will, as far as we know, and he's perhaps not in the mood for Leo right after his beloved Uncle Vic's death.

At least Leo will take a break from Dimitri for a few minutes. Viewers need it as much as he does.

Belle urges Brady not to press charges against Philip.

I'm still unclear on what charges Brady could file at this late date.

I thought Brady was grieving Rachel being given to her mother. He shouldn't have time for this nonsense.

Besides, Philip's mental health is still fragile, so Brady could easily manipulate him into helping kidnap Rachel. He's done it before with Eric, so why not?

Dick Van Dyke guest stars as a man with amnesia.

At 97, Dick Van Dyke is still going strong. Having the comedy legend visit Salem will be fun, but how will his story tie into everything else?

He and Abe should be in a support group for people who lost their memories. That could be fun.

Spoilers say Van Dyke will first interact with Kayla and Marlena, then with Doug and Julie. Bill Hayes and Dick Van Dyke in the same room will be must-see TV!

Rafe makes an important professional decision.

As mentioned above, Rafe will probably have to decide between resuming his duties as commissioner or being a couple with Jada.

I hope he steps aside for the sake of his relationship. We need someone in that commissioner's seat who knows what they are doing.

If Rafe becomes commissioner again, how long will it be before he and Jada return to sneaking around like teenagers? That's not a story anyone needs!

