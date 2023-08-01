Disenchantment Ending After Five Seasons at Netflix

Netflix is parting ways with another long-running series.

The streaming service announced Tuesday morning that Disenchantment will wrap up with its fifth season in the fall.

The animated comedy from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening will premiere on September 1, 2023.

"It all endeth here," the logline teases.

"The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment."

"To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves."

"The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny."

The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (Bean), Eric Andre (Luci), and Nat Faxon (Elfo).

The voice cast is rounded out by John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West.

It's unclear at this stage whether the end of Disenchantment Season 5 was planned to be the concluding chapter of the series or if Netflix made the call after production was completed.

The news comes as Netflix is also ending another long-running animated series.

Big Mouth and spinoff Human Resources are both being brought to a close at the streaming service.

While scripted dramas and comedies have resonated with the streaming service's audience, it has been more of an uphill battle on the animated front.

BoJack Horseman and the aforementioned Big Mouth resonated, as did Disenchantment.

News of the end date for Disenchantment comes on the heels of Groening's Futurama getting revived at Hulu.

After years off the air, the series returned to a decent response in July.

It's unclear whether Disenchantment could pop back up down the line.

What are your thoughts on the series' demise?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.