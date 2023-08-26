Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Canceled at Disney+

Five months on from the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2 finale, we have an answer about the show's fate.

Unfortunately, it's not good news.

TV Line reports that the medical drama reboot has been canceled and won't return for a third season.

It's unclear at this stage whether the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes governed the decision to end the show, and we'll probably never get an answer.

The series was a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D. It follows Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.

With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother, Dr. Clara Hannon, who's also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny, who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani.

Set in modern-day Hawai'i, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is shot on location in O'ahu.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) starred as the title lead alongside a diverse and talented ensemble cast, including Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (Hawaii Five-0) as Kai Kamealoha and Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha.

The cast also included Emma Meisel (American Horror Story) as Steph, Mapuana Makia (Finding 'Ohana) as Noelani, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles.

Recurring stars included Alex Aiono (Finding 'Ohana) as Walter and Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians) as Dr. Lee.

Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers alongside Kang.

The cancellation comes as Disney+ has been focusing on franchises from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

What are your thoughts on the renew/cancel decision?

Hit the comments.

Stream the first two seasons of the series on Disney+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.