Drew Carey Pays Tribute to Bob Barker: 'I Will Carry His Memory in My Heart Forever'

Drew Carey is speaking out about the death of Bob Barker, who died over the weekend at age 99.

Carey, who replaced Barker as host of The Price is Right in 2007, shared a statement on social media.

"Very sad day for The Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," Carey wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him," Carey added.

"I will carry his memory in my heart forever," Carey wrote with the hashtag #RIPBobBarker.

"We love you ❤️," he concluded the post.

On Saturday, Barker's representatives confirmed to various outlets that the longtime host and animal rights advocate had died.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," the statement reads.

"I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," Barker's girlfriend Nancy Burnet said in her own statement.

"We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed."

Prodgial Son's Lou Diamond Phillips also paid tribute on social media.

"Was lucky enough to be Bob Barker's neighbor for a while. Would often chat with him when he was walking his dogs," the actor wrote.

"What a consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals. What an epic run you had, sir."

Barker's Happy Gilmore costars also paid tribute.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him," wrote Adam Sandler.

"Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know."

"Heartbreaking day," Sandler added.

"Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

"I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, 'the price is WRONG, bi*ch,' Julie Bowen recalled.

"Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it."

"It's one of my favorite filming memories ever. In honor of Bob: please remember to spay and neuter your pets. RIP Bob."

