Heist 88: Showtime Reveals Premiere Date, First Look for Courtney B. Vance Crime Drama

Showtime has an exciting new original movie, and the cast is impressive.

Heist 88 is headlined by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions, and Gunpowder & Sky.

Inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history, the film will stream exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime starting on Friday, September 29, and on Showtime on Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

"Inspired by true events, Heist 88 is the unbelievable story centered on Jeremy Horne (Vance), a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything, who decides to pull one last job before going to prison," the cabler's official description teases.

"He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system."

"The film takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today."

The movie also reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp, who portrayed Dale Cochran in the award-winning limited series The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, and Bentley Green, who recently starred alongside Vance in the drama series 61st Street.

Heist 88 also stars Keith David (The Nice Things), Xavier Clyde (City on Fire), Nican Robinson (Beef), and Precious Way (Days of Our Lives).

The flick is written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran (Minor Adjustments), with Menhaj Huda (Kidulthood) serving as director.

The film is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Lynnette Ramirez and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran for Bassett Vance Productions and Van Toffler and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky.

Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, and Donny Hugo Herran serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Carlos Lugo serving as executive in charge of production.

Showtime has not revealed a promo for the movie, so we'll anxiously anticipate the first footage.

Heist 88 joins an exciting slate at Showtime, which includes Dreaming Whilst Black and Fellow Travelers.

What are your thoughts on the first photo and plot details?

Will you check out the movie when it premieres?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.