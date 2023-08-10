Johnny Hardwick, King of the Hill's Dale Gribble, Dead at 64

Johnny Hardwick, best known for voicing Dale Gribble on the hit FOX animated series King of the Hill, has died.

He was 64.

TMZ reports the actor died Tuesday.

Officers were reportedly called to his Texas home for a welfare check and discovered his body.

The outlet states that Hardwick was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not been revealed, but TMZ states that no foul play is suspected.

Hardwick played the conspiracy-minded Gribble on the FOX series from its 1997 debut until its 2010 series finale.

In addition to his work on King of the Hill, Hardwick was well-known for being a stand-up comic.

He appeared on The Jon Stewart Show.

A big success for FOX, King of the Hill was confirmed to be getting the revival treatment earlier this year.

Hardwick was approached to return for the Hulu iteration, which was announced earlier this year.

It's hard to imagine the project moving forward without Hardwick. He made quite the impression during his initial turn on the show.

The Austin native served as a staff writer, story editor, and producer for the show and scored four Primetime Emmy nominations.

He won a coveted award in 1999 for the show.

Before his work on the show, he attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, graduating with a BS degree in journalism.

Hardwick also had voice work in movies, including Mark Lambert Bristol's Natural Selection and Kevin Booth's 2019 epic Shadows of Sofia.

In recent years, Hardwick expanded his following with parody covers of popular songs.

Fans tuned in in their droves as Hardwick's covers featured nods to his character from King of the Hill.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Johnny Hardwick during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

