Josh Seiter, The Bachelorette Contestant, Dead at 36

Update: Josh Seiter has taken to Instagram to say that reports of his death are not true, claiming that his Instagram account was hacked and he was unable to access it for 24 hours.

Scott said the person who accessed the account was playing a “cruel joke.”

“I’m sorry for all the pain they caused,” he said,while adding that he and his team are working to find the person responsible.

Previous: Josh Seiter, a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, has died.

He was 36 years old.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," a statement shared on Josh's social media accounts from his family reads.

"As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.

"His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone."

"Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace."

"We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being."

"While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve."

The reality TV star has been vocal about his mental health on social media.

Just last month, for example, he admitted to "battling feelings of worthlessness on a daily basis."

"How are we going to stop conditioning our self-worth on the acceptance of others?"

"The answer to that question only came after I was open and honest with the world about my mental health struggles. It does get better."

Seiter appeared on The Bachelorette Season 11 in 2015 and was sent home during the season premiere as Bristowe's search for love began.

Seiter's ex-girlfriend and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Monica Beverly Hillz led the tributes on social media.

"RIP My honey," a post reads.

"I'm devastated and tryna find the words to say but I have none," she added in her Instagram story.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Staehle also paid tribute.

"My condolences to Josh's family, I still can't believe it."

"I still can't believe what's happened to Josh, I'm so sad. But I hope he rests in peace and I hope he's with God now," she added in a video.

May Josh Seiter rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.