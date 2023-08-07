Killing It: Peacock Comedy to Air on Youtube, TikTok, and USA Network Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Killing It returns for Season 2 on Peacock later this month, and to get people excited, the streaming service is airing select episodes across multiple platforms.

The streaming service announced Monday that the first three episodes of the Craig Robinson comedy are available to stream on YouTube and TikTok.

Additionally, the first two episodes from Season 1 will air tonight, August 7, at 11 p.m. ET, on USA Network following WWE Monday Night Raw.

The move is in anticipation of Killing It Season 2's premiere on August 17, 2023, on the streaming service.

On the first season, Craig Foster (Robinson) teams up with his Uber driver, Jillian (Claudia O'Doherty), to enter a state-sponsored snake-hunting contest in hopes of achieving the American dream and becoming a successful entrepreneur.

The second season picks up a year later, as Craig and Jillian take the money they won from the Florida Python Challenge and use it to buy a saw palmetto berry farm.

"Craig is so close to realizing his dream of shrinking men's prostates, making his family proud, and — most importantly — getting filthy rich," the logline teases.

"Just as they're about to start making money, however, a series of unexpected visitors (some human, some not) threaten to destroy everything they've built."

The impressive guest cast for Killing It SeasTim Heidecker (Rodney Lamonica), Stephanie Nogueras (Camile), Jet Miller (Vanessa), Scott MacArthur (Brock), Wyatt Walter (Corby), and Dot-Marie Jones (Jackie Boone).

The cast is rounded out by Katie Kershaw (Natalie-Ray Boone), Joe Massingill (Ray-Nathan Boone), Melanie Field (Shayla), Tim Simons (Agent Burton), Fatimah Taliah (Maya), Beck Bennett (Johnny), and Kyle Mooney (Bugs).

"Well, we're back for more Killing It. It's the same wild rollercoaster as last year -- an ambitious, complex exploration of life and pursuit of the American Dream mixed in with some of the stupidest jokes on television," Craig Robinson said in a statement before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"We got so many amazing guest stars this season while returning all our old favorites. Except for the snakes."

"There are many less snakes this year. But don't worry, there's plenty more hurdles to jump through, like deadly snails."

"Anyway, please enjoy and thank you for supporting unique original comedy," the statement concludes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.