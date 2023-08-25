Neighbours on Freevee: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Unlike most American soaps, Australia's Neighbours usually avoids back-from-the-dead stories.

Only two characters ever have gotten a miraculous resurrection (Harold Bishop and Dee Bliss), although many have returned as ghostly visitors.

But the soap itself is another story. Several months after its cancellation, Freevee on Amazon picked up Neighbours.

This means North American fans can access episodes online for the first time since 2014, when it was briefly streamed on Hulu.

Whether you're a new viewer curious about the series or a long-time fan relieved about the revival, you probably want to know what to expect. We've got all the news in this post; check for updates as the premiere date draws closer.

Neighbours has always centered around the families that live in "the street -- " Ramsey Street, that is. This fictional community is full of friends and enemies, people moving in and out, and people supporting one another against those who would bring them down.

It doesn't rely on supernatural occurrences or convoluted supervillain plots like Days of Our Lives does, but it has always brought the drama, and we are lucky to get more of it!

The premise of a neighborhood full of different types of people has always made it easy for Neighbours to evolve with the times.

New people moved in and out all the time. By the end of its original run in 2022, Ramsey Street was home to a diverse group of people, including same-sex couples, a transgender woman, and people of various races and ethnicities.

Although the original ending seemed to wrap everything up nicely, there's still plenty of opportunity for drama when the series returns!

Let's take a look at what we know so far. Please bookmark this page; it will be updated as we get more information.

Has Neighbours Been Saved From Cancellation?

Although it didn't seem like there was any hope of a new season after Neighbours was canceled in 2022, the series has been given a second chance, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

Production began in the spring, with new episodes set to air beginning in mid-September.

And while new seasons of most American television series are facing significant delays because of the WGA writers' strike and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, Neighbours is filmed in Australia, so new episodes will air as originally planned.

Neighbours: Where Will the Revival Pick Up?

The new series will take place two years after the original series ended.

This one makes sense, unlike the Days of Our Lives time jump that most viewers found confusing and unnecessary.

Neighbours has been off the air for a year, and adding an extra one beyond that provides additional opportunities for new drama.

There is a trade-off, though: Scarlett Anderson, who was so adorable as Nell Rebecchi, will not return, and an older actress has been cast in her place, as Nell could not stay a young child while everyone else grew older.

Neighbours Revival: What's About to Go Down?

Neighbours will continue to bring the family drama that the series has been known for.

There may be disruptions to the couples that finally got their happy endings at the end of the original series. Annie Jones' Jane Harris is returning full-time, but well-known movie star Guy Pearce's Mike Young is not; Pearce is slated only to make a guest appearance.

Thus, Jane and Mike may not stay together long-term or may try a long-distance relationship that fails.

If Mike and Jane's relationship implodes, could Jane end up with Paul?

Paul and Terese finally reconciled after the rivalry between Paul and Glenn destroyed their marriage. But Paul's set to get married for a seventh time, and it's unclear whether he's remarrying Terese... or marrying Jane.

Paul and Jane have a warm friendship, but if it led to more, that would certainly bring the drama! Terese and Jane's friendship might end over something like that happening, and everyone in Erinsborough would be within their rights to be skeptical.

Paul has six ex-wives and is often engaged in dodgy dealings, so if Jane jumped from Mike to Paul quickly, everyone would have an opinion, and most people's might not be favorable.

Of course, Paul could be remarrying Terese, but that doesn't seem nearly as dramatic, and if Mike isn't staying in town, Jane may need to move on.

Either way, the wedding promises to be one of the season's most significant events. Everyone in town will probably attend, and Paul's sister Lucy is back, asking him if he's sure he wants to go through with it.

Paul is also investigating why newcomer Reece, played by American actress Mischa Barton, is in town.

He'll suspect from the beginning that this American transplant isn't who she claims to be and wants to know what she's up to, especially if her behavior impacts his business.

There will also be storylines involving new neighbours. Significantly, the Varga-Murphy family, which features an interracial same-sex couple with two teenage boys, will likely shake up the street, especially since at least one family member has an ulterior motive for moving into the community.

This family's presence will also allow Neighbours to continue to offer positive representation of LGBTQ+ characters, one of the things the series is known for. Storylines could involve LGBTQ+ issues and racism since the family is biracial, and one of the boys is dark-skinned while the other appears white.

Neighbours: Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Many, though not all, original cast members are returning, along with some new additions to the cast. Nell and probably her younger brother Hugo have been recast, though the new actors' names have not yet been released.

Although there are rumors that Callum is also returning to Neighbours, they have not been officially confirmed.

Permanent Cast Members

Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson



Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy



Ryan Moloney as Jarod "Toadie" Rebecchi

Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy



Annie Jones as Jane Harris



Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis



Georgie Stone as Mackenzie Hargreaves

Tim Kano as Leo Tanaka



Lucinda Cowden as Melanie Pearson



Candice Leask as Wendy Rodwell



Lloyd Will as Andrew Rodwell



Emerald Chan as Sadie Roswell



Shiv Palekar as Haz



Naomi Rukavina as Remi Varga-Murphy



Sara West as Cara Varga-Murphy



Riley Bryant as JJ Varga-Murphy



Marley Williams as Dex Varga-Murphy



Mischa Barton as Reece

Recurring/Guest Cast

Guy Pearce as Mike Young



Ian Smith as Harold Bishop



April Rose Pengilly as Chloe Brennan



Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson

When Will New Episodes of Neighbours Air?

New episodes of Neighbours will begin airing on September 18, 2023. The series will air new episodes on Monday through Thursday of each week.

Will Neighbours Air Continuously Like American Soaps Do?

Neighbours often takes a break around Christmas, although in recent years, it has foregone that.

There is no news about whether the series will air year-round or take that holiday break once it moves to Freevee.

Is There a Trailer for Neighbours on Freevee?

Yes!

Amazon has released a 90-second trailer for the soap.

The trailer includes a mix of new and old characters and promises new scandals and secrets, romance, family drama, and a huge wedding.

Freevee has also released a 40-second teaser video.

Unlike the main trailer, this video focuses mainly on the upcoming wedding.

Scenes include Mackenzie practicing a reading about what marriage means, Paul stating emphatically that nothing can go wrong, and Harold Bishop dancing at the event.

It also features a few clips of other characters, especially Toadie.

Where Can I Watch Neighbours? Neighbours will be available to stream daily on Freevee. Canadian viewers will be able to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Australian viewers can watch on Network Channel 10, which retains first rights and will air each episode before it is broadcast worldwide online. If you'd like to catch up on the series before the new season begins, Freevee currently streams episodes from 2012 onward.

