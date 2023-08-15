Neighbours: Amazon Freevee Trailer Welcomes Viewers Back to Ramsey Street

Neighbours has had a passionate fanbase since its launch in 1985.

The hit Australian soap opera has cheated death on countless occasions.

And now, the show will reach a bigger audience than before.

Amazon Freevee announced last year that it had reached a deal with Fremantle to revive the series.

Thankfully, new episodes are set to launch on Monday, September 18, 2023.

New episodes are releasing daily, Monday-Thursday, at 7 a.m. BST, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Australia's Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series.

The continuation of the long-running series—about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne—will pick up two years after the finale in 2022.

The new series will star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, and Riley Bryant as regulars.

Also joining the new chapter permanently is Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux.

April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton will feature as guest stars.

There will be plenty of drama in true Neighbors fashion, so fans will be glad to know we're heading back to Ramsay Street with a bang.

Check out the trailer below to get a feel for what's in store.

What are your thoughts on the promo?

Do you think the show will remain strong in its move to streaming?

Hit the comments below.

