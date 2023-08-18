Notes of Autumn: Hallmark Schedules Ashley Williams & Luke Macfarlane Movie

It's been a great week for fans of Hallmark, and now, it's about to get even better.

Some of the cabler's most beloved stars are joining forces for Notes of Autumn, a brand-new original movie.

Ashley Williams (Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, Five More Minutes: Moments Like These), Luke Macfarlane (Bros, Platonic), Marcus Rosner (From Italy with Amore, The Love Club), and Peter Porte (Days of Our Lives, A Christmas to Cherish) are set to star.

The flick is set to premiere Saturday, September 16 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel as part of the network's annual Fall into Love programming event.

As an executive producer, singer-songwriter, and actress Debbie Gibson helped bring the story from script to screen.

"I'm so thrilled to have a creative voice during such an exciting time in Hallmark Channel's programming," Gibson shared in a statement.

"This is a special story that celebrates how love can blossom in the most unexpected ways."

The movie marks Gibson's return to the network, having previously starred in the 2016 original movie Summer of Dreams, and the 2018 sequel Wedding of Dreams, both of which she also executive produced.

"The journeys of these characters and the paths their relationships take are handled with tenderness, compassion and explored in meaningful ways," commented Bart Fisher, Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

"This movie celebrates the fall season in a fun, contemporary way and has something for everyone."

Ellie (Williams) is a fun-loving, classically trained pianist living in the city who gave up on her passion long ago.

Now working for a hotel, she always seems to be getting things wrong when musical inspiration strikes. Her best friend Leo (Macfarlane) lives in the rustic outskirts of British Columbia.

He's a famous author with writer's block who can't seem to finish another installment in his highly popular book series.

Realizing they both need a change of scenery as the chilly days of autumn settle in, they decide to swap places, only to find themselves completely lost in new surroundings.

Ellie gets tangled up in helping Sam (Rosner), Leo's neighbor, put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser and comes to terms with why she quit music years ago.

Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie's good friend Matt (Porte) and opens himself up to writing something different that really inspires him.

Their newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, and as both Ellie and Leo take part in the joys of the autumn season, they also discover their hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible.

Notes of Autumn is from Hallmark Media. Debbie Gibson, Kim Arnott, and Kate Gajdosik are executive producers. Gilles Laplante serves as producer.

Troy Scott was directed from a script by Rick Garman.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.