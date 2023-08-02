Riverdale Series Finale To Return to the Present... as An 86-Year-Old Betty Yearns for the Past

at .

Before Riverdale signs off one last time, the series is poised to throw more WTF moments than ever before.

The CW has dropped plot details for Riverdale Season 7 Episode 20 -- the teen drama's finale.

You'll think your Pop's Chock'lit milkshake has been laced with jingle-jangle after reading because the final chapter sounds wild.

The Love Triangle - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5

"Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored," is the short, sweet, and mind-numbing description.

Does it get any more series finale-like than this, Riverdale Fanatics?

Rebel At Heart - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8

If you watch Riverdale online, you know the series took us all the way back to the 1950s after a deadly comet headed straight for the sleepy-but-deadly titular town at the close of Riverdale Season 6.

It has made for a dramatic shift in the storytelling department as our favorite characters have wrestled with what it's like to be a teenager in that time period.

But it's also made some fans yearn for the show to return to the present.

Sadly, it sounds like the only present-day version of the series we'll be getting is aged-up versions of the characters in the 1950s timeline.

The Next Level - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2

Obviously, that could change because it's not like The CW to unveil bombshells this far in advance.

The likely scenario is that this logline has been crafted to drum up some excitement heading into the series finale.

Let's face it; the show stopped challenging viewers' expectations years ago.

At this stage, I'm tuning in for my favorite 'ships and nothing more. Sorry, not sorry.

Hairspray - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5

With the last-ever episode set to air on August 23, we have four fresh installments remaining.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17 airs tonight (Wednesday, August 2, at 9 p.m.) and features the return of Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy.

Your thoughts on the show taking us to 2023 with an 86-year-old Betty?

Hit the comments with your theories.

These Are The Current 'Ships That Invented Chemistry
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Riverdale Quotes

Cheryl: Ummm, did you have a lobotomy for breakfast? You’re wearing my signature color!
Toni: You don’t own the color red. Red existed before you.
Cheryl: Not at Riverdale High. Here, I invented red. I am red.
[Cheryl snaps her fingers and two girls stand behind her]
Cheryl: Sorry, but this school is not big enough for the both of us, faux-pink lady. And I was here first. Go to Centerville High or Westerberg, I don’t care. But you have until first bell Monday to clear every trace of yourself out of these halls. Copy?
[Cheryl flips her hair in Toni’s face and walks away]

Alice: I knew it!
Hal: Alice, what the hell are you doing here?
Alice: Accusing you publically! You only wanted a divorce so that you could cheat me out of your big fancy Blossom payday.
Hal: It’s not just my payday, the girls share Blossom blood too.
Alice: My attorney is going to rip you apart! Isn’t that right, attorney McCoy?!
[Alice cuts off Sierra McCoy]
Alice: I will be taking half of whatever blood money you get from this inbred sesspool of a family. Yeah, that’s right, I said inbred.
[The crowd whispers]
Penelope: Would you please just leave?
Alice: Shut your face, you half-melted ten cent Trollope.
Toni: This is riveting.
Cheryl: I can’t breathe.

Riverdale

Riverdale Photos

Move Star Josie McCoy - Riverdale
Fallen River Vixen - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16
Hidden Romance - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16
Polly's Return - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16
Setting Up a Screening - Riverdale
The Crown - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 15

Riverdale Videos

Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Katy Keene: The CW Drops Extended Trailer for Riverdale Spinoff
Katy Keene: The CW Drops Extended Trailer for Riverdale Spinoff
Riverdale Promo: Let's Play A Game
Riverdale Promo: Let's Play A Game
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Series Finale To Return to the Present... as An 86-Year-Old Betty Yearns for the Past