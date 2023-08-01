Stephen Amell Criticizes SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘I Do Not Support Striking’

Stephen Amell isn't fond of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Heels star was asked about the ongoing strike during GalaxyCon in North Carolina over the weekend.

The actor voiced his support for his union but admitted that he doesn't support the strike.

"I feel like a lot of people in this room aren't aware of the strike," the Arrowverse alum said at the convention in a video recorded by someone in the audience.

"I support my union. I do, and I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don't."

"I think that is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating."

"And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I'm on that premiered last night [Heels Season 2], I think it's myopic…"

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike on July 14 over an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The strike came just weeks after the Writers Guild of America went on strike, meaning that there's a dual strike in Hollywood, bringing most scripted TV and movies to a halt.

Some projects, like When Calls the Heart and The Chosen, have been granted waivers to continue filming.

Amell is best known for working on The CW's Arrow, which kickstarted the network's DC universe.

He led the series for eight seasons and appeared in countless spinoffs. Annual crossovers also covered the whole gamut of the network's DC universe.

Amell returned to the Arrowverse earlier this year as The Flash ended its nine-season run and concluded the DC universe on The CW.

He currently stars as Jack Spade on the Starz drama series Heels, which returned last month for its second season.

What are your thoughts on Amell's sentiments on the strike?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.