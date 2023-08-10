The Fall of the House of Usher: First Look & Premiere Date for Mike Flanagan's Latest Netflix Horror

It wouldn't be October without a new horror series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that Flanagan's latest effort, The Fall of the House of Usher, has landed a fall premiere date.

All eight episodes of the limited series are set to premiere Thursday, October 12, 2023.

"From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe," Netflix teases.

"Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power."

"But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth," the short and sweet logline concludes.

It sure sounds like the perfect series to launch just in time for Halloween, amirite?

The cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, and T'Nia Miller.

Also starring is Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Zach Gilford.

The solid cast is rounded out by Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

Many of the above names have collaborated with Flanagan in the past on shows like Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul," Gugino told Netflix's Tudum during production.

"There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that."

"You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Unfortunately, we don't have a promo for the series now.

In the coming weeks, Netflix will probably release the first footage to tee up the big premiere.

It's also exciting the series is limited because it means we'll be able to watch all eight episodes to get all the answers.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date and first photos?

Will you be checking out the series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.