The Other Black Girl: Hulu Shares Official Trailer for Novel Adaptation

The Other Black Girl is poised to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

Hulu dropped the official trailer for its adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris' best-selling novel on Wednesday, and it's as unsettling as expected.

"Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired," the logline reads.

"But as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company."

It's a compelling description, and the trailer nails what the above describes, so that's a good thing.

Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais star.

The Other Black Girl is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey also serve as co-showrunners.

The Other Black Girl is a Hulu original from Onyx Collective.

All ten episodes of the series will premiere on September 13, 2023.

Unfortunately, Hulu is going with that rollout strategy because the series looks suspenseful, so telling the story over several weeks would probably keep the conversation flowing.

We are also amid dual Hollywood strikes, but you wouldn't know it based on these binge releases.

The Bear would have benefited from a weekly release.

Far too often, some of the biggest shows are forgotten about quickly because there's no week-to-week anticipation or conversation.

Check out the official promo below. The cast is fantastic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.