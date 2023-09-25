Neighbours Spoilers for the Week of 9-25-23: Harold's Heartbreaking Storyline Begins

Oh no, not Harold!

The elderly, endearing character is one of Neighbours' most iconic residents. Besides being a rich source of Ramsey Street history, he's also one of the few Erinsborough residents to return from the dead.

But according to spoilers for Neighbours during the week of 9-25-23, Karl begins to worry that there's something more to Harold's recent memory lapses than meets the eye. Could this be the beginning of the end for Harold?

Harold's memory problems, coupled with the Karl spoiler, likely point toward Alzheimer's or another form of dementia.

Much of his forgetfulness up to this point could be attributed to his preoccupation with that history book he's carrying around. However, forgetting he had a wedding to attend -- one of the reasons he was in town -- was strange.

But could that obsession with the history scrapbook be something far more insidious than it seems? Harold might be carrying it around not only to remind his neighbours of the past but to remind himself.

Karl may not always make the best decisions in his personal life, but he knows medicine well, so if he thinks something's wrong with Harold, he's probably on to something.

And a clip on Thursday's end-of-episode promo suggested that Harold will get disoriented while walking around outside. That's a classic dementia trope that many shows use. Remember the brilliant way This Is Us did it?

Harold's story will surely be heartbreaking, so stock up on tissues. Karl and Susan will quickly confront him about his memory issues this week. Will he decline after that?

The Kennedys find themselves at a crossroads.

Susan's secret jewellery-buying habit is a symptom of many resentments simmering below the surface.

It's all out in the open now, so we can expect an epic argument. When Karl and Susan fight, it's no-holds-barred.

This couple is one of the cornerstones of Erinsborough, so they'll reconcile eventually. Will Harold's illness be the thing that brings them back together?

After much consideration, Toadie makes a tough decision that will impact his entire family.

Toadie and Terese just got married. They're not already over, are they?

Although they didn't seem to be connecting much on their honeymoon, that isn't a dealbreaker. But Toadie didn't seem happy about moving into Terese's.

Could he buy a new house with Terese instead of keeping either of theirs?

JJ's digging takes an unexpected turn.

According to spoilers, JJ wants to know who his biological father is. He's being raised by two mothers who presumably used an anonymous sperm donor—or did they?

Discovering you are related to an important character is a classic soap opera trope, so that's likely where this is headed.

Please don't let him be Paul's son! Paul has enough random children, even if it would be ironic considering his criticism of Conrad Sinclair in that department.

Mackenzie pushes herself out of her comfort zone.

Mackenzie is getting ready to take the leap with Haz!

Her last relationship ended so tragically and suddenly, so let's have a bit of happiness for her.

But is Haz the right man for Mackenzie? Or is she letting Sadie push her into something she'll regret later?

Karl grows increasingly worried for the well-being of an old friend.

As mentioned earlier, this is the beginning of a heartbreaking story.

Harold won't want to believe his memory lapses are anything serious, and neither will anyone else.

If anyone can be there for him now, it's his friends and housemates Karl and Susan. Let's hope they stop fighting for long enough to support him.

Paul conjures up an elaborate plan to impress his new VIP guest.

Do we want to know what this is?

Reece doesn't appear easy to impress, and Lucy stopped Paul from doing something idiotic with a flower.

But now that she's returned to New York, who knows what Paul has in mind? Whatever it is will likely make his relationship with Mischa Barton's character worse instead of better!

Nell makes a shameful admission that rocks her family.

What could this be?

Nell seems like she's still sweet and innocent, but something tells me that she's the one who drove Melanie off.

She lost her mother at a young age in one of Neighbours' saddest storylines, and her father's remarried twice since then, so she's bound to have mental health issues. Could she have run Melanie off on purpose?

Jane and Mike's plans stall as secrets simmer beneath the surface.

Sadly, this couple probably won't make it.

Guy Pearce isn't part of the main cast anymore, so either Mike and Jane break up, or Jane stays in London and appears intermittently—and since Annie Jones is on contract, Jane being off-screen for extended periods won't work.

From the spoilers, it appears that Mike will propose, but Jane won't be ready. Is this the beginning of the end for them?

