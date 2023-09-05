No One Will Save You: Kaitlyn Dever Faces Otherworldly Home Invaders in Trailer for Hulu Movie

If you’ve been looking forward to the horrors of Halloween, Hulu and 20th Century Studios have a surprise for you.

No One Will Save You promises to scare the pants off you as a terrifying home invasion becomes even worse than that unimaginable nightmare.

In anticipation of Huluween (the streamer’s annual celebration), the first trailer and the key art dropped today for No One Will Save You.

The film is a sci-fi psychological thriller from Brian Duffield told through the eyes of a lonely young woman with a painful backstory.

“I wanted the movie to take the lead of a small intimate character study and drop an alien invasion on top of them,” says Duffield.

“The end of the world won't only be for those that are ready for it, and the idea of an alien movie rudely bursting the bubble our character has spent years building and cultivating felt like a unique way to tell a favorite story.”

According to the press release, Duffield set out to create a character so compelling viewers would want to learn more about her with or without aliens. Unfortunately for her, he says, they show up about eight minutes into the movie.

“I think there's a deeply buried feeling that every alien invasion movie could turn out to be true because they remain such an unknown in our daily lives.

"As our world careens more and more out of control, maybe there's even a desire that there's something out there smarter than us that can help put us on a more sane path.

“The aliens in ‘No One Will Save You’ are superior to humans in every way, which makes Brynn and her surprising resistance somewhat puzzling to them.”

Kaitlyn Dever stars as Brynn, who’s a formidable fighter when it comes to her unwelcome and unearthly intruders.

Duffield believes the actor is one of the best of her generation.

“We were so excited to have Kaitlyn join us because -- like Brynn being thrust into a whole new world -- Kaitlyn had never done a movie so aggressively physical and sci-fi before,” he says.

“I think audiences will be blown away by how commanding Kaitlyn is on screen as she uses her solitude and silence to create a truly unique and complex character.”

Dever fans are often blown away by her performances, so this high praise is hardly unexpected.

But to say we are excited to see her break out of her bubble into a high-octane movie like this would be an understatement.

Take a look at the trailer now:

While the big screen is looking to old IP with The Exorcist: Believer to frighten audiences, Hulu is going with something fresh and new, and my bet is on No One Will Save You winning the fright fest.

Duffield previously wrote, produced, and directed Spontaneous, which was an adaptation of a young adult novel by Aaron Stormer starring Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer.

More recently, Duffield produced my favorite creature feature in years, Cocaine Bear. If that’s not enough to pique your interest, what possibly could?

We will be waiting in anticipation for No One Will Save You to see how Brynn battles present real-life demons while still struggling with her past.

No One Will Save You drops on July on September 22, 2023. exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.