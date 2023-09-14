One Piece Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

One Piece will take to the high seas again at Netflix, so don your straw hats and pack your seabags!

The streaming service officially renewed the hit adaptation on Thursday afternoon.

The exciting renewal news comes just two weeks on from its series premiere.

Eiichiro Oda, One Piece Creator, Illustrator, and Executive Producer, said in a transcript from Oda-Sensei’s video message, aka a Transponder Snail:

To the Straw Hat Grand Fleet: What did you think of Season 1 of the live-action ONE PIECE?

I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios.

It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it. To everyone who's been a fan of ONE PIECE for years, and to those who experienced ONE PIECE for the first time, thank you so much.

Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient.

From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… We will see!

Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other.

Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember.

Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates!

But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, One Piece is a live-action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix.

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce.

Additional cast includes Vincent Regan (Vice Admiral Garp), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Alvida), Morgan Davies (Koby), Aidan Scott (Helmeppo), Langley Kirkwood (Captain Morgan), and Jeff Ward (Buggy).

The cast is rounded out by Celeste Loots (Kaya), Alexander Maniatis (Kuro/Klahadore), McKinley Belcher III (Arlong), Craig Fairbrass (Chef Zeff), Steven Ward (Mihawk), Chioma Umeala (Nojiko), and Michael Dorman (Gold Roger).

