Percy Jackson and the Olympians Trailer Unveils Desperate Quest to Find the Master Bolt

Far too often, reboots are pale imitations of the source material, but the official trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians leads us to believe TV may be the perfect medium for Rick Riordan's work.

Disney+ dropped the new footage on Tuesday, which teases the heroic quest Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) will embark on when the series premieres later this year.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres December 20 on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes weekly.

The series "tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," the logline teases.

"With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The cast is also bolstered with notable guest stars Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Megan Mullally (Alecto aka Mrs. Dodds), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus aka Mr. D), and Jay Duplass (Hades).

The cast is rounded out by Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), the late Lance Reddick (Zeus), Adam Copeland (Ares), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), and Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue).

Also starring is Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (Echidna), Timm Sharp "Gabe Ugliano), and Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus).

Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

The first two episodes are written by Riordan and Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.

Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.