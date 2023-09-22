Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Canceled as Peacock Rescinds Season 2 Renewal

Bumper Allen's exploits in Berlin won't be charted on-screen again.

Peacock has canceled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, reversing the Season 2 renewal the show landed in January.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that it was in relation to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The series joins Prime Video's A League of Their Own and The Peripheral as strike casualties.

At the time of its renewal in January, Peacock claimed the show was watched by more subscribers in its launch weekend than any other original comedy at the time.

"We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine's character," said Susan Rovner, then-Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs."

"We can't wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences."

Now, it seems we'll never know what happens next.

The first season, which dropped in November, picks up with Bumper as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

"He sets his sights on the national German Unity Day concert and vows to work as hard as he can to transition from acapella amateur into bona fide superstar," the logline teased.

"In Germany, he feels like a fish out of mustard, but he knows he can do anything he sets his mind to."

In addition to Adam Devine, the series starred Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil.

The series was spun off from the hit movie franchise, so there's a good chance the franchise will not remain dormant for long.

