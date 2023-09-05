Quantum Leap Season 2: Eliza Taylor and Peter Gadiot Set as Series Regulars

One of the best genre shows is adding cast members from two other genre greats.

According to Variety, Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (One Piece, Yellowjackets) are joining the cast of the NBC drama series.

Taylor will play Hannah Carson, "a complex young woman who may be more than she appears," and will be introduced on Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3.

Gadiot will play U.S. Army Officer Tom Westfall, who is a former special forces and will oversee the next phase of the Quantum Leap project.

Tom is described as "thoughtful," "centered," and "a spiritual kind of warrior who both men and women admire, but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant."

Yes, we are so here for this casting news.

Quantum Leap is one of few TV shows returning in the fall as planned, thanks to NBC getting the show into production earlier due to the risk of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The second season of the hit reboot is set to premiere Wednesday, October 4, at 8/7c, where it will lead into the final episodes of Magnum P.I.

The move to the more family-friendly 8 p.m. slot is interesting because Quantum Leap Season 1 aired in the 10 p.m. slot on Mondays.

The good news? Quantum Leap is a strong performer in delayed viewing, so it's possible that more people will check out the show earlier.

Meanwhile, Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) has been tapped to appear alongside Francois Arnaud (Midnight Texas), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, Blindspot), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) -- all of which are guest-starring roles.

"It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," the logline for the continuation teases.

"Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

Raymond Lee leads the cast, which also includes Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee.

