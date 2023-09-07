Virgin River Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Songbird

It feels like a season of healing and reflection for many of the characters, and there's something genuinely endearing about that.

In many ways, Virgin River Season 5 Episode 2 felt like a stronger case for the season premiere than Virgin River Season 5 Episode 1.

We got the much-awaited and necessary conversation between Jack and Charmaine, leading to an unexpected display of both individuals taking ownership and accountability for their actions and potentially moving forward healthily.

We also established a theme for the season involving motherhood and reflection as Mel, Preacher, new character Ava, and Charmaine all reflect in various ways on how their mothers influenced their lives and how that applies to their respective journeys now.

The insight into the characters that we've come to love is just knowing, and yes, even those we loathe, led to many compelling scenes within the hour.

Jack Sheridan is a character who internalizes so much and rarely gets to express himself adequately, which he's constantly working on doing.

Mel has been good for him that way. And while initially, it felt like she was pushing him too soon into trying to resolve things with Charmaine, it did him some good in the end.

His initial confrontation with Charmaine was a bit heated, but it dissipated, becoming even more heartbreaking, genuine hurt.

She gave him this idea of two sons and this concept of family with these boys, and then she ripped it away abruptly, causing everything he knew about that to collapse into itself.

And it hurt him so deeply that it broke his heart.

It's a fair assessment of what happened and how Jack felt about it, and thus made Charmaine's switch up from genuine contrition and a desire for Jack to punish her for her misdeeds to her conclusion that at least now he knew how SHE felt so petty and aggravating.

There are conflicting opinions about how Jack treated Charmaine and whether or not he led her on and treated her poorly.

Charmaine: Are you going to say anything, or?

Jack: How can you be so selfish?

Charmaine: All I can do, Jack, is apologize over and over.

Jack: That's not good enough.

Charmaine: I know! So go ahead, yell at me tell me what a terrible person I am.

Many people can genuinely sympathize with Charmaine and understand that they were in some form of relationship for at least two years. Jack made her believe they had a future together, even if he never explicitly said that.

It always felt like Charmaine should've taken some accountability for that aspect of their relationship, too.

If she were with a man who explicitly told her they would never be anything more, regardless of how sweet, nice, and boyfriend-like he was, something that he's basically known for being to almost anyone, is it his fault for "leading her on" or hers for not realizing that they weren't going anywhere and moving on well before someone came into the picture?

She wanted more from Jack than he was ever willing to give her. While it's hurtful that he managed to do and be everything she desired from him for someone else, at what point did Charmaine read a room and choose better for herself?

Charmaine: I lied to give the twins a future. Someone to provide for us. Isn't there a small part of you that can sympathize with that?

The hour worked to make us sympathetic with Charmaine Roberts, a character who, more often than not, is loathsome and aggravating.

The entire town was gossiping about her because of the truth getting out, and we had both Doc and Mel as her most supportive and considerate allies and advocates.

And perhaps there is an avenue for sympathy, consideration, and compassion for Charmaine. She's not an evil person in the least.

But Charmaine is also a character who is difficult to not see as weak, to be blunt. Sympathies can run short when you consider or if you're cognizant of the hundreds of women out there who have to make due on their own in situations like hers without manipulating people into doing things for her.

In theory, the idea that she misled Jack because she wanted to do what was best for kids and provide them with the best father and future should make her sympathetic.

But this idea that she absolutely needed a man to care for and provide for her and her children in the first place is archaic and that it required deceit and hurt remains offputting no matter how much you can understand her mindset.

It just feels like Charmaine wasted her time trying to trap Jack, manipulate him, or get involved with her ex instead of doing some internal work and setting up backup plans to figure out how SHE can be her and her children's own hero.

Charmaine's damsel in distress shtick is so disappointing, especially when her entire narrative revolves around the idea that being a single mother is a death sentence.

DocL Once you let yourself see how wonderful you are the right person will see it too.

Charmaine: Thanks doc.

It's also interesting to hear her say that she knows who the father is, but he wouldn't be a good one. He was some one-night stand sort, but her presuming to know how this mysterious man would be as a parent sucks.

Has she given this man a chance to rise to the occasion? You never know if this could be a turning point for this man or not or what he could be capable of, and he at least deserves the opportunity to be a parent if she hasn't granted him that yet.

Charmaine is a flawed person getting extended grace and an opportunity to grow; shouldn't she be willing to do the same for this man? If he really is a trashy person, so be it, but if there is even a sliver of a chance that he isn't, shouldn't he have a shot at being a parent?

Fascinatingly enough, Charmaine has the opportunity to grow as a person this season in a way that could be compelling and allow her to expand beyond that thorn in the side of Jack and Mel. I would love to see Lauren Hammersley get to explore her range.

Tying into the maternal theme, you can sense that Charmaine has such a poor view of her mother and never wanted to be anything like her but has fallen down that path anyway.

But her view of her mother is narrow and clouded by the effects she had on her. Doc's perception of her mother is much brighter, and he quickly points out all the positive things about her and Charmaine.

Charmaine getting to unpack her troubled past and childhood and break free of its hold on her life as she catapults into parenthood herself is a promising arc for her.

You can already sense the growth on the horizon, something prevalent in her scenes with Jack.

It took Mel Monroe talking to him for him to understand Charmaine's perception finally, however warped or disagreeable it is, and he gave her the apology she needed to move on and heal.

Jack: I never lied to you about what I wanted when we were together. Although my words were clear, maybe my actions weren't, and that wasn't fair. And I'm sorry for that.

It healed him a bit, too.

And then he got to show more growth in how he handled things with Brie. The Sheridan siblings are my everything, and I live for their bond.'

Seeing Brie Sheridan tell her brother what happened to her on her own terms was gratifying. And nothing was more poignant and powerful than when she reminded him that she's not a victim; she's a survivor.

Jack had to show some restraint, but what was notable and a mark of progress for him was that he led with understanding and boundless support of his sister instead of anger at this man.

It's not to say if he showed up at court, he wouldn't lose his shit, but he made her feel so loved, supported, and safe during that conversation, and he heard what she had to say and respected her choice to not have him in that courtroom with her.

He even agreed to that dinner with Brady so that they could set things aside. And while they didn't have much discussion, he let Brady know that the ball was in his court regarding their relationship.

It will sting when he learns about what Dan Brady is embroiled in, and I don't know if their relationship can take another hit like this, though.

It sucks that Brady feels stuck like this because you know he doesn't feel he has a way out of anything, and it's not his choice to be in bed with Melissa.

He doesn't feel he has other options to protect himself or his loved ones. The thought of them being the ones to throw that rock through Brie's window to send him a message worked him up real good.

Melissa is making it clear that if he doesn't fall in line, there will be trouble for him, and Brady isn't the type to just fall in line, which makes for high stakes regarding this whole situation.

One can't even fathom how much trouble he's in now that Jeb is unresponsive on the floor in the yard with opened drugs beside him.

Is Jeb dead or just unresponsive? One hopes it's the latter, but it doesn't bode well for Brady. He's in too deep to get himself out, and the things he's feared the most are already coming to fruition.

Brady and Charmaine are fascinating characters in how they reflect off of one another. They've had rough childhoods and pasts that they can't seem to free themselves from, and their lives have been a series of bad choices, putting them in the worst positions even when they try to avoid it.

They can't be better, improve, and grow until they can free themselves from their pasts, but first, they must deal with the messes they've made as all their choices stack up.

And the mother theme for Mel, Preacher, and newbie Ava was strong.

Ava is an interesting new addition. It's a relief to hear that she didn't have something more serious going on. But her endometriosis means that she'll likely need a hysterectomy, and she doesn't know how to deal with that.

Virgin River was too small for her at one point in her life, and the idea of being a mom and starting a family didn't feel like her path. She couldn't connect with her mother on that level.

But now that Lilly is gone and she's helping with Chloe, she understands her mother as a woman more than ever. And it's killing her that she couldn't get these things when Lilly was still alive.

Mel is the perfect person for Ava to unpack these things with as someone who also lost her mother to cancer and knows the struggles with infertility.

In some ways, exploring another avenue of these topics and storylines feels redundant, and there is nothing wrong with a woman who doesn't desire a family and children. Indeed, there is space for those narratives in a place like Virgin River, too, without regrets.

But it's a storyline that aids in Mel reflecting on her mother, what it means to lose her, and how close she feels to her in some ways.

It was an emotional moment to learn that her mother had also lost a child and that baby Chloe was named after the little girl Mel's mother lost.

Her ability to open up even further about her mother and her past is doing wonders at bringing her and Jack even closer together.

It feels like their relationship is deepening and strengthening, and one can appreciate how this series knows how to explore how interesting relationships can be long after they're solidified.

The incorporation of Fleetwood Mac's Songbird and the flashbacks is touching; you can feel for Mel as she's processing how she feels about everything.

She feels differently about her mother with this pregnancy. She feels uniquely connected to her. She's searching for a certain feeling, though, and it's nice to have her conclude that being a nurse is how she connected with her mother most.

It may mean she'll find her way back to the clinic in no time. But for now, it's nice that she's taking the time to understand herself, especially before having a baby.

The clinic would be happy to have her back, but Muriel is the perfect person to sub in and do all the other little things Mel used to do and act as a buffer between Dr. Cam and Doc.

Muriel is great with both men, and she can help them navigate some of the kinks in their relationship as a surly Doc often slips and treats Cameron terribly because of how upset he is about Mel's departure.

It is hilarious to hear both of these men and doctors get up in their feelings about the menial tasks they took for granted that Mel did. She was a nurse, not a secretary.

As frustrating as the Preacher love triangle stuff has been, he's at least showing how annoyed he is that he can't settle down and be happy.

The Sheridan siblings and Preacher scenes are such a highlight this season. Brie hyping Preacher up was absolutely precious, and now that Jack is happy, he's so encouraging and hopeful regarding Preacher's love life.

Preacher: I think I'm done with dating for a while. Too much work. Yeah, I'm going to focus on me.

Jack: Hey, I'm all for that. Besides, you know, falling in love should be fun, man. Don't stress about finding the one just get out there, have fun. Make mistakes, get laid.

Brie: Ohh, who's getting laid?

Preacher: Oh, definitely not me.

Jack: Preacher's taking a break from women.

Brie: What? Dude are you kidding me? You're like the total package. You're smart, dependable, you're an incredible cook. I mean, check out those arms; you're like a Greek god.

Jack: OK, no need to embarrass my friend.

Preacher seeking comfort from his mother's recipes as he seriously reflects on his life and what he wants from it is a refreshing arc.

He's always been this character who needed more background and substance. His development always seemed to revolve around other characters, and I like the idea of him sorting out his life and putting himself first.

It's also a great way to get to know Preacher better.

Jack's prediction that the right girl will walk through that bar feels like some serious foreshadowing, so I can't wait to see how that plays out.

Of course, the wildfires are on the horizon, which seems more worrying as it's more pressing.

Jack: Are you sure there is nothing I can do? You were the victim of a horrible crime.

Those wildfires will likely change people's minds about Hope being mayor.

Her scene of opening the garden in Lilly's honor was so touching, and when we heard the history behind Virgin River and how she became mayor, how could you not love Hope McCrea?

She was nominated for the position because she put so much work into building this town. She IS Virgin River. And she's been mayor since its inception.

She's the heartbeat of this community. You don't get that level of emotion out of Hope often, but it was undeniable how much she loved this town.

Through that love, she seemed resigned to the council's decision if it meant it was for the best, no matter how much it hurt.

But removing Hope as mayor won't stop her from being Virgin River's patron saint, and with these wildfires coming, I can't envision anyone else taking charge and helping the community navigate through all of this.

Somehow, Melissa may get her hands into all of this.

Over to you, Virgin River Fanatics. Do you think Jack and Charmaine's discussion was lovg overdue? Is it the end of that chapter for them? Are you relieved Brie confided in Jack? Sound off.

We have more Virgin River Reviews coming to you, so sound off below about this latest installment, and stay tuned!

