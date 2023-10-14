All Rise Season 3 Episode 15 Review: Say Something

All Rise has covered some thought-provoking cases in their final season, but this was the most topical case.

Almost everyone related to this case, whether you were a parent or were bullied as a child. Bullying has become far too prevalent in schools, making many of us emphasize with Jim Evans's predicament in All Rise Season 3 Episode 15.

If they witnessed a student bullying their daughter, most parents would not step back and do nothing. They would jump in to protect her. It's a fine line between moral and legal, and these gray cases are interesting to discuss.

Jim Evans (Sweet Magnolias Brandon Quinn) never meant to hurt Timothy. In minutes, Quinn displayed some of his best emotional work.

He felt betrayed by a school that never defended his daughter, who came home in tears, so he took matters into his own hands before she followed through on her threat to commit suicide.

Jim: She tried to take her own life because of this asshole kid.

Emily: I am so sorry. I can’t even imagine how horrible that must have been for you and your wife.

This is such a significant mental health issue because Katie was afraid to speak to the school therapist about her anxiety and the bullying because her classmates bullied her even more.

Even if the Evans family didn't need a public defender, Emily was their ideal attorney. She's dealt with the stigma of getting help for anxiety and depression herself and knows there is no shame in it. She fought for alternative methods versus prison.

While the evidence was damming, Mr. Evans seemed well-liked. The teacher, Ms. Ahoka, hesitated to testify against him.

But that was the main problem -- the school's hesitancy to get involved with the bullying at all.

This case hit home since both my husband and I were bullied at school as children, and so often, it worsens after you tell the teacher.

Just because a teacher or principal never heard of another incident doesn't mean it stopped. It likely meant the poor student was scared into submission.

Things got out of hand when Jim pushed Timothy out of the way, and he hit the ground, experienced a head injury, and went into a coma.

It was hard to remain sympathetic, not knowing if or when Timothy would ever recover, even if Jim Evans was a well-meaning parent.

The DA, Rory, became more sympathetic after hearing Katie's testimony. She refused to have her dad go to prison because of her.

It was horrifying as she detailed how Timothy bullied her and called her a loser. He even taunted her to kill herself. Where did he learn that hatred?

Rory had kids, too, and felt compassion for Jim and offered him four years probation and parenting classes. Like many fathers, Jim initially wanted to make a stand so that the school would alter its policies.

This case took a toll on Emily since she understood both sides and wondered how tragedies like these don't consume you.

While the child bullying case pushed Emily over the edge, she was ready to forget her pregnancy scare and move on. That's a shame. Emily is such a natural around children.

I assumed she and Luke might foster or adopt some children to help the ones in need. That's the stance Luke took.

He longed for a huge family and to help children in this chaotic world, while Emily didn't want to bring any more innocent children into this messed up world. She enjoyed their relationship as is, but would that be enough for Luke?

Amy didn't want kids for the longest time, and she's now thinking about how the world will affect their future family. I'm unsure if there are enough future episodes for Luke and Emily to come to that compromise. You can relive both couples' history and watch All Rise online.

The anti-discrimination hit a nerve with Lola, which was unsurprising since she has always been passionate about racial issues. I wasn't prepared for her to snap at Lisa for wanting her opinion, but Lola must have felt discouraged at the progress in the schools.

Two of Lola's closest friends are white, and while they have been well-being, neither Lisa nor Mark truly grasped some of the issues African Americans faced. In All Rise Season 2, Lola was detained during a protest.

Now, she felt like Lisa dismissed her opinion and rushed to list all of the ways the political and education system has improved, except for teaching Black History in the Christian college.

Lola: Why do you think we’re even debating whether to teach Black history, which is American history in our schools? A lot of white people would rather not confront the truth. They would rather ignore it.

Lisa: White people don’t deal well with guilt.

It was infuriating that the college thought modern Christianity and "whiteness" went hand-in-hand.

We have seen this many in-depth scenes with Lola and Lisa in a long time, demonstrating how they could disagree, learn new things about each other's cultures, and still be close.

Mark and Luke experienced something similar on their disastrous road trip. So many things went wrong, and they blamed each other like brothers would.

They were too proud to admit that they wanted to spend more time together at first, but they were nervous that things would change after Mark got married.

Mark: People make it work. We can, too.

Luke: I’m going to hold you to that.

The HOJ has always prioritized friendships, and while Mark and Lola's friendship is a fan favorite, seeing other relationships highlighted was refreshing.

There are only five episodes left in All Rise's final season. Besides Mark and Amy's wedding, what other events will we see?

Now that you've heard my thoughts, it's your turn. What did you think of these topical cases? Were you happy to see Brandon Quinn on TV again?

Do you think Luke and Emily's relationship will survive?

Comment below.

