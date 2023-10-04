Black Cake Trailer: Hulu Series Teases Time-Spanning, Globe-Trotting Family Drama

How well do we really know the people we love?

Hulu tackles that question and more in another book-to-screen adaptation with the genre-bending, time-spanning family drama Black Cake,

Hulu released the trailer for the series, making its debut on November 1.

Black Cake Keyart

The first three installments will premiere on that day, followed by an episode a week until it concludes.

Black Cake is a series based on the New York Times Bestseller of the same name written by author Charmaine Wilkerson.

Young Covey - Black Cake

The novel was featured in Oprah's Book Club and thus is brought to us by Marissa Jo Cerar from Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions and Aaron Kaplan of A Million Little Things and The Chi's Kapital Management.

The series is a family drama and murder mystery and spans the globe, following a story that takes viewers from Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England, and Southern California.

The series follows Covey, a young runaway bride in 1960s Jamaica who disappears into the water after her husband mysteriously turns up dead, and she's feared either drowned or an escaped fugitive wanted for his murder.

Fifty years later, we catch up with Benny and Byron, estranged siblings brought together upon learning of the death of their estranged mother, who passed away from cancer.

Black Cake Key Art Promo

Losing a parent is hard enough, especially one with a tense history.

However, things become infinitely more complex and compelling for the siblings when they're sent on a journey of unfolding their mother's shocking, unexpected, adventurous life and their family history overall.

Eleanor Bennett may get the last say after all when she leaves her estranged children a flash drive telling them the truth about who she is, where she's come from, and the pulse-racing life she led of which they never knew.

How did Covey become Eleanor Bennett?

Covey/Eleanor - Black Cake

The truth unfurls in this time-jumping family drama and mystery, and it teases an incredible ride unlike anything we've seen before.

The late Eleanor narrates her life story as she shares her incredible journey from the Caribbean to America with her children and everything that transpired in between.

It challenges everything that these two ever thought they knew about their mother and perhaps each other and their family as they know it as well.

Black Cake stars Not Okay's Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, and Glynn Turman, with Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry appearing as recurring guest stars.

Siblings Reunited - Black Cake

Marissa Jo Cerar is the showrunner and executive producer of the series. Oprah Winfrey, Aaron Kaplan, Carla Gardini, Brian Morewitz, Charmaine Wilkerson, and Michael Lohmann are the series' executive producers.

The series is a production of Two Drifters, Harpo Films, ABC Signature, and Kapital Entertainment.

In the promo, Eleanor speaks about her journey and hopes to keep her past to herself and take it to the grave to avoid burdening her children.

She wanted to protect her children but felt she owed them the truth. In the promo, we see that a teenage Covey was full of life and forced to get married to someone she didn't want at 16.

Black Cake's Covey

She asserts that to ensure her safety, someone would have to die.

And thus, a tale unravels that has Covey on a harrowing journey of looking over her shoulder and fleeing the life she left behind.

Check out the incredible promo of this series below! Will you be tuning in? Let us know below!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on X.

