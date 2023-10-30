Euphoria Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything Else There is to Know

It's been well over a year since Euphoria Season 2 finished airing.

Naturally, there are plenty of questions about where the HBO teen drama will go next.

Below, TV Fanatic has rounded up everything there is to know about Euphoria Season 3.

Euphoria Season 3 Renewal Status

HBO officially picked up Euphoria Season 3 in February 2022.

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," said Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO Programming.

"We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

The renewal was a no-brainer. While many shows lose steam between seasons, Euphoria's popularity soared.

At the time of its renewal, HBO revealed it was the premium cabler's second most-watched show behind Game of Thrones.

Obviously, that has now changed thanks to House of the Dragon and The Last of Us, but it highlights how well the show was performing.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast: Who's In?

Euphoria has one of the biggest ensembles on TV, meaning that there are a lot of characters to serve with the storylines.

Barbie Ferreira confirmed her departure as Kat Hernandez following the conclusion of Euphoria Season 2.

There were plenty of rumors, including that the actress stormed off set following an argument with series creator Sam Levinson.

However, Ferreira set the record straight on her departure earlier this year.

"I don't think there was a place for her to go," Ferreira said of Kat on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show," she said before stating that her decision to leave was "mutual."

"I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that," The actress said of the lack of material.

"I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that, either.

"It was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful, watching it and seeing the fans get upset.

"[Creator Sam Levinson] writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path," the star affirmed.

Javon Walton is not expected back after Ashtray was gunned down on Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8, changing the series forever.

Sadly, Angus Cloud, who played Fez, passed away in July 2023.

The rest of the cast is expected to return, including Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Storm Reid.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed with the latest casting news as it becomes available. Just keep this page bookmarked.

Euphoria Season 3 Plot: What's About to Go Down?

Euphoria Season 2 left us with more questions than answers, so there are many directions this could go.

The series thrives on drama, and that's what we should expect for Euphoria Season 3.

The big question, though, will be where in the timeline we will pick up.

Will years have passed to take the focal characters out of high school?

Rue reached a massive breakthrough and managed to kick her habits by the end of the sophomore season.

Where will that take her on Euphoria Season 3?

The good news with this show is that there has never been a shortage of storylines, but we do expect there to be some big shifts in the narrative.

It's certainly interesting to think about, but with many people moving onto different stages in life, they tend to find new friends.

That could mean many established storylines won't be as prominent when the series returns.

Euphoria Season 3: When Will it Premiere?

When Euphoria was renewed for Season 3 in 2022, it was expected to return in 2024 at the earliest.

There were some big questions about the decision to delay the show so long, but there's a good chance it was due to the cast's availability.

Zendaya is one of the most in-demand actresses out there, while the rest of the cast's profiles have been raised due to the show's success.

While 2024 seemed like a long wait for fans, it will be considerably longer.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, writing and production on the series has been delayed.

Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama, revealed earlier this year to Deadline that the show is now looking at a 2025 return date,

"Euphoria is one of those [shows] that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol, but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," Orsi said.

Could that premiere date be later? Possibly because production has yet to begin, so there's no telling at this stage when new episodes might air.

We'll keep this page updated, so stay tuned for more.

Euphoria Season 3: Is There a Trailer?

Unfortunately, we've yet to see any footage of Euphoria Season 3.

That's because no new episodes of the series have been filmed.

We get it: You want more Euphoria! But we can rewatch the series or catch up on other shows until we get more.

Where Can I Watch Euphoria?

Euphoria is an HBO original series, so episodes can be watched on the cabler.

Episodes are also available on Max.

What are your thoughts on everything we know about the third season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.