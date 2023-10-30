Fanatic Feed: Nautilus Sails to AMC Following Disney Cancellation, Poltergeist TV Series, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you know from Monday, October 30, 2023.

Months after Nautilus was canceled before its debut on Disney+, the series has found a new home on AMC.

The 10-episode live-action series is inspired by Jules Verne's beloved Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, from Disney Entertainment.

The series will air on AMC and AMC+ as a special television event in 2024.

Nautilus tells the origin story of the iconic Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him.

Nautilus stars Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont, and Céline Menville, with guest appearances from Richard E Grant, Anna Torv, and Noah Taylor.

Nautilus is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like Orphan Black: Echoes," said Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.

"We are looking forward to bringing it to AMC+ and AMC as a special television event next year."

Xavier Marchand, CEO of Moonriver, and Anand Tucker, CEO, of Seven Stories, commented: "We are so thrilled to present the epic adventures of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine The Nautilus alongside the other incredible AMC universes."

"The series will take viewers on a breathtaking journey with Nemo and his crew, battling terrifying creatures and the dark forces of the British Empire."

Over in the world of horror, it looks like we're finally getting a new entry into the Poltergeist universe.

This time, though, the franchise will be back on the small screen.

Variety reports that the project is in early development at Amazon MGM Studios.

After three horror-tinged movies, the franchise got a new lease on life with Poltergeist: The Legacy, which lasted three seasons.

A reboot movie failed to catch on when it was released in 2015.

Plot details for this latest series are being kept under wraps... for now.

The Poltergeist franchise was terrifying at one point, so hopefully, it can be reworked into something worth watching after the latest movie.

Over on Paramount+, we finally have the official trailer for Good Burger 2, premiering November 22 on the streaming service.

The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails.

Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

In addition to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the movie also stars Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, and Alex R. Hibbert (THE CHI) as Ed2.

The cast is rounded out by Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth.

It's a great trailer that captures the essence of the original movie.

It has big shoes to fill, and we hope this will be a sequel made for the sake of the story.

Far too often, sequels are made years later without little care for what came before.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.