Len Goodman: Cause of Death Revealed

Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman's cause of death has been revealed.

As previously reported, Goodman died at 78 on April 22, 2023.

The U.K.'s Daily Express has now revealed he died from prostate cancer, which spread to his bones.

The publication took the information from his death certificate.

"I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family," the star's representative shared of his death earlier this year.

The statement added that he was "a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman had the rare distinction of appearing in two iterations of DWTS, having also served as a judge on the Strictly Come Dancing in the U.K.

He had announced his intention to exit the U.S. version in November 2022.

"This will be my last season judging Dancing With the Stars," he said at the time.

"I've been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," Goodman added.

"It's been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant," Goodman concluded.

Len was born on April 25, 1944, in Woolwich and started as an apprentice welder with aspirations of becoming a footballer.

He started dancing at age 20 after a doctor said it would help him recover from a foot injury and went on to compete in and win events, including the World Exhibition Championships.

Dancing With the Stars returned to ABC last month and kicked off with a tribute to Goodman.

"That's why as a tribute to him, we redesigned and renamed our prize," Alfonso Ribeiro said in the September premiere after Julianne Hough noted that he was with the show for nearly all 31 seasons.

"Let's get a first look at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy."

"It's so fantastic that Len will always be going forward with us," Hough concluded.

"The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing With the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl," said EP Conrad Green to USA Today.

"We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he's had to Dancing With the Stars and how much he meant to all of us."

May Len Goodman rest in peace.

