Magnum P.I. Showrunner Promises Satisfying Series Finale Despite Cancellation

Magnum P.I. fans are some of the most patient out there.

The fans went into overdrive in 2022 when CBS canceled the beloved drama after four seasons.

They made their voices heard and got their show saved.

It's just a shame that, one year later, the series has been canceled again.

The good news is that the fans are resilient and are again devoted to getting their favorite show an additional season.

If the upcoming back half of Magnum P.I. Season 5 does turn out to be the final-ever episodes, we won't be left with a big cliffhanger.

Cliffhangers on broadcast TV shows keep us talking over the summer until fresh episodes are made available.

They usually leave us with plenty of talking points about how they will affect the following season.

Magnum P.I. showrunner Eric Guggenheim has revealed to TV Line that Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 20 is "quite satisfying."

"I'm really proud of the finale," Guggenheim told the outlet.

"There are a couple of threads left dangling that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but I didn't want to end on a cliffhanger."

"If I'm being honest, I guess I wanted to play it safe," he added of the decision.

"Too many shows have gotten burned with cliffhangers."

"Is it how I would choose to end the show? No,” Guggenheim added.

"But if it has to be the last episode, I think it absolutely works as a [series] finale. So no, there's no reason to go back and recut or reshoot."

It's nice knowing that we'll be getting the originally intended season finale, but it would have been nicer if that was planned as a series finale.

Long-running shows deserve to go out on their terms, so long as the numbers are good.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11 showed an uptick in viewership, a surefire sign that people are finding the show again on NBC.

It's a shame the network doesn't see the value in keeping a show with such a devoted following on its schedule.

If the series does snag a Season 6 renewal, Freevee would be the likely home.

The free, ad-supported streaming service has saved many canceled shows in the past, and with Magnum's passionate fanbase, it's a no-brainer.

