Star Trek: Prodigy Saved by Netflix After Paramount+ Cancellation

When Paramount+ swung the axe on Star Trek: Prodigy earlier this year, fans were left questioning whether the completed episodes would ever air.

The Star Trek franchise is popular around the globe, so the very notion that any project would be scrapped with episodes in the can is surprising.

Thankfully for Star Trek: Prodigy fans, we have some good news to report.

Netflix has stepped in to save the day, announcing that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 will stream later this year.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, which was in production when Paramount+ canceled the series, will debut in 2024.

"Thank you to our incredible 'Star Trek: Prodigy' fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," said executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman of the save.

"We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

"I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world," said Kate Mulgrew, voice of Admiral Janeway.

"They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again."

Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future.

These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the "Star Trek" franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

In addition to Mulgrew, the cast also includes Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Also featured in the series are recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

The decision from Netflix to save the day comes after fans launched a campaign to find the show a new home.

Far too often, network executives aren't in tune with what fans want, but it's excellent news that Netflix has saved the series.

It's unclear whether the streaming service could order a third season, but there's a good chance we'll find out more after it has launched.

Netflix has saved plenty of series in the past, including Manifest, Cobra Kai, and Girls5Eva.

What are your thoughts on the show getting a last-minute reprieve?

Will you follow Star Trek: Prodigy to Netflix?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.