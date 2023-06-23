Grease, The Game, Star Trek Spinoff Among Wave of Paramount+ Cancellations

Well, Paramount+ went there.

The streaming service on Friday canceled a wave of original series, and there are some shockers.

Before we dig into the cancellations, the canceled shows will be removed from its platform as the company takes a content write-down.

The news isn't too surprising. HBO Max opened the floodgates for the likes of Showtime and Starz to pull shows off the air and their platforms.

In fact, some shows didn't even see the light of day. It's a precedent that is a stark reminder of how media companies are set up nowadays.

We'll begin with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which launched earlier this year.

Despite a strong critical response, the series will not be returning.

"Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever," the logline teased in anticipation of its April premiere.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Davila as Jane, Isabel Wells as Olivia, Notartomaso as Cynthia, Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Madison Thompson as Susan.

Also getting canceled is Star Trek: Prodigy, despite a previously announced second season.

Like Grease, there is the option for both shows to be offered to new platforms.

Of the two, Prodigy stands the best chance at returning because it has a batch of episodes in the bank.

For Grease, it's been radio silence from Paramount+ since the series wrapped up last month.

The cast of Star Trek: Prodigy includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

The Game is, once again, without a home.

The series started its life on The CW in 2007 and was canceled in 2009, but was revived by BET from 2011-15.

Paramount+ brought the series back in 2021 with a mix of old and new stars, and the show failed to garner much traction.

Thus, it won't be back.

The final cancellation is Queen of the Universe, a drag queen singing competition hosted by Graham Norton.

Leona Lewis, Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, and Mel B served as judges.

The news comes the same week the streaming service ordered School Spirits Season 2.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.