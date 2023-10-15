Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Unravelling: Pt. 1

Everything's falling apart as Yellowstone moves toward the first season finale.

So much happened on Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 8 -- was it really only seven episodes ago that we first met these characters?

[Note: This review is based on the unedited version of the episode on streaming services. If you watched on CBS, there might be minor differences.]

Kayce's season-long struggle with guilt over killing Monica's brother came to a head, with Monica's brain injury leading her to re-evaluate everything. She delivered the ultimate gut punch when she suggested that she had to protect Tate from him and John.

She's likely known that Kayce killed her brother for a while, even though he's consistently refused to talk about it. What other reason could there possibly have been for his silence?

Earlier in the season, Monica pushed Kayce to tell her the truth and insisted they could get through it, but now she's pushing him away.

Understandably, she blames John's influence on Kayce for him in the fight over the cattle in the first place, but the story isn't that simple.

Kayce chose Monica over his family a long time ago, and he wants desperately to be part of the Indian tribe despite his white settler roots. That's why he stayed on the reservation during the war with the Duttons despite Felix telling him to go home on Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 1.

He was thwarting John's plans by herding the cattle toward the reservation when Monica's brother shot Lee, so Kayce wasn't at the battle because he wanted to do John's bidding. In addition, Monica hasn't processed that her brother also shot Kayce's -- neither side has clean hands.

Monica's rejection will cause Kayce to go full Dutton for a while, starting with beating up the guy in the gas station. Kayce needs to learn to control himself. If he wants to reject John's violence toward the Indians and others who get in his way, he must begin with his behavior.

Jamie also needs to decide who he wants to be. His fight with John was pathetic; if he wanted to be Attorney General, he needed to accept John disowning him over it and stop begging for permission to do what he wanted.

He might have thought he was standing up to John, but he sounded like a child having a tantrum over not being "given" the career he wants. I wish he would grow up once and for all, but it's not happening any time soon.

Jamie wants John's approval too damn much to defy him, which is tragic considering the secret about his past that's still waiting to be revealed. But for now, his temporary decision to be his own man puts another piece into play as we march toward the season finale.

John's contribution to the fight was more compelling than Jamie's.

Rip: You okay?

John: No, Rip, I'm not okay. 132 years this ranch has been in my family, and I'm the one to lose it. To be honest, I don't know who I'm trying to save it for anymore.

Permalink: No, Rip, I'm not okay. 132 years this ranch has been in my family, and I'm the one to lose...

I hated him when he beat up his son, telling Jamie he hadn't earned anything except an inheritance and yelling at him that he's not welcome here unless he's willing to be loyal. But as soon as Jamie was gone and John admitted he was afraid of losing the ranch, he became sympathetic again.

If nobody else, maybe John is fighting for the ranch for Rip, who has been more loyal to him than anyone else.

Rip's backstory was fascinating. After the violence he survived, it's no wonder he's grateful to John for giving him a real home, even if he does have to do questionable things occasionally.

But Walker doesn't have that same loyalty, and that may be an additional problem for John and Rip to take care of -- hopefully without taking him to the "train station."

The violence on the ranch has become a somewhat tired trope already. Every problem doesn't require a fistfight or a gunfight. Ironically, Rip almost got in trouble for doing a good deed, but all the bad ones have gone unpunished.

That ranger was insufferable. Even after ignoring Rip's advice, which led to her accident, she still argued with him and almost sabotaged his attempts to help her.

Quite frankly, she deserved whatever happened to her. At the very least, the incident should have convinced her that Rip is a stand-up guy despite the rumors she's heard about his behavior.

But nope. They're sending out another ranger. Let's hope they get there before the wolves eat the entire bear.

What a symbolic way that was to end the hour. It took me a while to get it, but then it hit me: all these forces against John, who is supposed to be the most powerful man in Montana, are like the wolves eating that huge bear.

But unlike the bear, John's not dead yet. (As an aside, what happened to his advanced cancer? It seemed strange that after spending part of Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 7 doubled over in pain and vomiting blood, he seemed perfectly fine now.)

Rainwater and Jenkins think they have the upper hand, but Beth's already working on destroying Jenkins. Knowing what was about to happen to him made his bravado about making Beth sorry even more painful.

Jenkins: You'll regret ever having met me. You have my word.

Beth: No, Dan. Regret is the one thing I just won't do.

Permalink: No, Dan. Regret is the one thing I just won't do.

Beth seems like the only one who didn't suffer tremendously throughout the hour -- for once. She was busy amusing herself by bothering Jenkins, almost like the calm before the storm.

