Dr. Phil Returns With Primetime Series to Air on His Own Cable Network

Dr. Phil may be done reigning over daytime TV, offering advice to troubled families, but the venerable TV personality is staging a comeback.

This time, though, he'll be on a brand new network as Phil McGraw has revealed the launch of Merit Street Media.

That network -- set up by McGraw -- will be home to Dr. Phil Primetime.

The new series has landed a Monday, February 26 premiere date, but a launch date for the cable network has not been determined.

The network is described as "a new cable TV network dedicated to bringing viewers essential news and entertainment," according to the channel's press release.

"I'm coming back in primetime on a whole new network called Merit Street Media," McGraw, 73, said in a video announcement posted Monday on X.

"It's my new network, but I've got some news that I want to share with you about that.

"This is actually not my network, this is our network.

"This is something that's going to be focused entirely on what's important to you.

"What you want to talk about, what you want to do and Dr. Phil is going to be on in primetime."

"I absolutely love talking to real people about real problems," McGraw said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"People who aren't just complaining but are actively looking for real solutions to better their lives," McGraw said.

"It all begins and ends with real people dealing with these issues for real, using common sense, fact-based information, and action plans to create results.

McGraw said that despite ending his daytime talk show after 21 seasons, he continues to receive requests for help.

"As always, the audience will dictate our content because they are our content, and I want my viewer's help in building Merit Street," McGraw said.

Related: Grey's Anatomy, One Chicago, & More Shows Set for Truncated Seasons

"I continue my pledge to help individuals, couples, and families have the tough conversations, face the hard realities, and get real answers for the most positive and effective outcome."

It's undoubtedly an exciting decision, especially if there is still a desire from viewers for Dr. Phil's content.

The move to primetime isn't new for McGraw, who previously headlined House Calls With Dr. Phil.

It's unclear what triggered his move from daytime to primetime, but Phil opened up about leaving his show behind in February.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement at the time.

"With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children.

"This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

TV ratings won't have driven the decision, given that the show was still pulling in around 2 million viewers per episode.

"Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I'm happy to say our relationship is not," said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures at the time Phil ended his series.

"Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV."

Related: NCIS Season 21: Everything We Know

"We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future."

What are your thoughts on the decision?

Will you follow Dr. Phil to Primetime on his own cable network?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.