Fanatic Feed: Only Murders in the Building Heads to ABC; Griselda & Criminal Record Trailers

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Griselda is ready for her close-up.

Today, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming Sofia Vergara limited series, Griselda.

The six-part series will debut on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother."

This looks set to be a massive departure for Sofia Vergara, who was a lead on Modern Family before moving on to judge on America's Got Talent.

Vergara is also set to executive produce the series alongside Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz. Baiz is set to direct all six episodes.

Ingrid Escajeda (Justified) and Narcos co-creator Doug Miro serve as co-showrunners. In addition to Vergara, Griselda stars Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico), Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans), Alberto Ammann (Narcos), Christian Tappan (Snowfall), and Diego Trujillo (Los Reyes).

The supporting cast is stellar.

Check out the promo below.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi drama Criminal Record.

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), Criminal Record is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Starring Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, the cast of Criminal Record also features Charlie Creed-Miles (King Arthur, Wild Bill), Dionne Brown (Queenie), Shaun Dooley (Official Secret, The Woman in Black, The Awakening), and Stephen Campbell-Moore (The Bank Job, Masters of the Air).

SEAL Team is Ending a Season Too Late

Also starring are Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, My Week with Marilyn), Rasaq Kukoyi (Andor, His House), Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), BAFTA TV Award winner Cathy Tyson (Help), and Tom Moutchi (Famalam, The Hustle).

Check out the trailer below. The series launches Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Also, at Apple TV+, there's bad news for fans of Swagger.

Series creator Reggie Rock Bythewood confirmed the news via social media.

"What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun," he wrote.

"That's a blessing. Apple, while you are not ordering a Season 3, I made the show I wanted to make.

"Thank you for that. Cast, writers and crew, you have my gratitude.

"Walk on the set with Swagger. Walk off the set with Swagger… For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could have never imagined.

Chicago Fire Continues Burning Through Cast as Another Favorite Departs

"To the industry, don't take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories."

Swagger was inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's experiences and explored the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition.

Over on ABC, the network is getting an assist from a Hulu original.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez's crime-solving comedy Only Murders in the Building will air its freshman season in January.

The series, which has been renewed for a fourth season, will premiere Tuesday, January 2 at 9 p.m. out of Celebrity Jeopardy!

It's a surprise the series never landed on the network's fall schedule amid decreased scripted offerings due to the dual Hollywood strikes.

But still, it seems like a new legion of fans will be able to check out the show.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Are you surprised by the cancellation of Swagger?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.