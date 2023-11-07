Slow Horses Season 3 Premiere Date Changed, and the First Trailer is Here

Apple TV+ is shifting up its rollout strategy for Slow Horses Season 3, and it means we'll be getting new episodes sooner.

As revealed Tuesday morning, the highly-anticipated next chapter of the Gary Oldman drama will now premiere on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

It was previously revealed that new episodes would air beginning December 1, 2023, so we're getting them two days earlier.

Apple TV+ has been experimenting with rolling out shows earlier in the week, and it worked very well for Ted Lasso Season 3, so we're inclined to believe this will be a good thing for this hit drama series.

We also got our first look at Slow Horses Season 3 today, with Apple TV+ sharing the official trailer.

If there's one thing we know about Slow Horses, it's that the series features a lot of talented individuals, and that will continue.

The next chapter is adapted from "Real Tigers," the third novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series "Slough House."

"Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House," Apple TV+ teases.

In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London.

When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, and Chris Reilly.

Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce round out the talented cast.

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù joins the season three cast as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, along with Katherine Waterston, who plays Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

Check out the promo below.

It looks very different from the previous two seasons, but the series is so well-written that we'd be surprised if it didn't try to switch things up.

Taking risks in the storytelling department is always a good idea to keep fans invested.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep).

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series.

The third season is directed by Saul Metzstein.

Apple TV+ has an impressive fall slate of original series.

We have For All Mankind Season 4 coming up later this week, and there's a good chance there will be plenty of changes as the series leaps into the millennium.

We are so here for it. Also on tap is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the next chapter in the thrilling Godzilla universe.

Lessons in Chemistry, starring Brie Larson, is currently airing, and if you've kept up with Cher Thompson's reviews, you know it's another winner.

What are your thoughts on the change in premiere date and official trailer for Slow Horses Season 3?

Will you be watching the series when it returns?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.