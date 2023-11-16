Ted Lands 2024 Premiere Date on Peacock, and the First Trailer Takes Us to the Past

Ted made us laugh across two movies, and now, the foul-mouthed teddy bear is making its way to the small screen.

Chucky got his time to shine, and now it's time for Ted to have his day, too.

Could you imagine those two in the same project? That would be divine.

When Does Ted Season 1 Premiere on Peacock?

TV Fanatic can confirm the highly-anticipated prequel series will premiere on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Instead of waiting week-to-week for fresh episodes, Peacock will premiere all seven installments on the premiere date.

What is the Ted TV Series About?

The comedic prequel to the Ted films takes us back to 1993, taking us to a world in which Ted's time in the spotlight has passed.

Determined to make the best of a bad situation, Ted (Seth MacFarlane) returns home to Framingham, Massachusetts.

There, he reunites with his best friend, John Bennett (played by Max Burkholder).

John's parents, Matty (Scott Grimes) and Susan (Alanna Ubach) are along for the ride, as is John's cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

"Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship," the logline teases.

MacFarlane executive produces, writes, and co-show runs the series alongside Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

"Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world," the trio say in a statement.

"In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz.

"In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation’s unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property.

"In that proud tradition, we humbly give you Ted. Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies," the statement adds.

"It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks.

"The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.

"The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us.

"We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then.

"Also, we made stuff up (it’s a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring)."

You can see MacFarlane's signature wit infused throughout the official trailer.

We've watched him bring Family Guy, American Dad, and countless other projects to life that feature comical characters.

Ted Season 1 Trailer

We see in the promo that Ted is adamant about sending a letter to his future self, aka the version we meet in the two big-screen movies.

The original Ted movie was a massive success story when it hit cinemas in 2012, making almost $550 million at the box office.

The 2015 sequel failed to garner the same amount of traction, earning around $215 million at the box office.

With the dawn of streaming, Peacock has been delving into Universal Pictures' back catalog for projects.

We've already had Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which was unceremoniously canceled due to the strikes earlier this year.

Peacock is devoted to bringing thrilling TV series to us, and hopefully, Ted delivers on all fronts.

Reviving a franchise that didn't exactly say goodbye on the best of terms is a tough sell, but maybe enough time has passed that people will be interested.

What are your thoughts on the first details about the Ted TV series?

Will you be watching?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.