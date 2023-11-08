The Boys Season 4: Billy Butcher and Homelander Teaser Art Revealed

After the tremendous success that was Gen V Season 1, all eyes are on The Boys Season 4.

Thankfully, Prime Video has confirmed the next chapter will be streaming in 2024.

To celebrate the news, Amazon unveiled two teaser photos for The Boys Season 4, featuring Billy Butcher, portrayed by Karl Urban, and Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr.

Both actors recently appeared at the end of Gen V Season 1, setting up the storyline for the original series in the franchise's fourth season.

But a lot can change between seasons, as evidenced by the end of The Boys Season 3 and the end of Gen V Season 1 Episode 8.

We don't fully know how Gen V will impact The Boys Season 4, but it sounds like we're getting an interconnected universe at first glance.

Denis delves into that in Gen V Season 1 Ending Explained and How it Connects to The Boys Season 4.

Casting details have been mostly kept under wraps, but we should see Chase Crawford's The Deep, Jessie T Usher's A-Train, and Colby Minifie's Ashley in the next season.

They're pretty much the only slam-dunk faces after what happened at the end of The Boys Season 3.

You never really know what's coming with this show, but that's all part of the fun.

The good news is that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is reuniting with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke during the upcoming season.

"Can't tell you how excited I am! Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules," Morgan said when his casting was confirmed.

"No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!"

Details about who Morgan is playing are being kept under wraps, so we'll have to hang tight for answers.

Urban later shared a photo alongside Morgan on Instagram, revealing they had wrapped their scenes together.

Also joining the cast is Orange is the New Black's Susan Heyward, while The Following's Valorie Curry is set to play Firecracker.

While a definite premiere date in 2024 has not been determined, there's a good chance it will be sooner rather than later.

Production wrapped in April 2023, so the post-production process has got to be well underway.

Now that we have these first teaser photos and some hints about where things will go next, we can't wait to see what's on the horizon.

Sometimes, even the most popular franchises lose steam, but The Boys universe is more alive than ever.

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.

It's the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers.

The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

What are your thoughts on the first two photos for The Boys Season 4?

How much do you think the conclusion of Gen V will impact the wider Boys-verse?

Which cast members do you hope return for the next season?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the first three seasons of The Boys on Prime Video.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.