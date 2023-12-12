Apples Never Fall: A Mysterious Disappearance Reveals Long-Held Family Secrets in Peacock Limited Series

One of the most intriguing Peacock series to enter development this year is Peacock's Apples Never Fall.

There's been plenty of excitement for the Annette Bening and Sam Neil drama since it was announced.

And now, Peacock is opening up about when the series will debut, along with some first-look photos.

When Will Apples Never Fall Premiere?

Apples Never Fall is set to premiere sometime in March 2024.

What is Apples Never Fall About?

Based on Liane Moriarty's' New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family.

Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing.

But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's' darkest secrets begin to surface.

Limited series are all the rage nowadays, so it isn't much of a surprise that Peacock welcomes them with open arms.

There's something satisfying about delving into a story over a longer arc than a movie with a clear beginning, middle, and end.

Moriarty's Big Little Lies became a massive hit for HBO when it launched and became an ongoing series due to its success.

Melanie Marnich is on board as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Apples Never Fall.

"I've' never been able to resist a story that feels like an immersive vacation from life...and yet is deliciously about life," Marnich said in a statement.

"Enter: Apples Never Fall, by Liane Moriarty. The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us.

"Through them, this story dives into the complexities of love, long-term marriage, and the struggle to define oneself within—and beyond—family.

"It was thrilling to write about the truly grown-up issues the Delaneys are grappling with, like the sometimes brutal sacrifices parents make to keep a marriage and family together.

"We also take the gloves off when capturing what it takes to be a working mother and wife as we follow Joy into the mystery at the heart of this show.

"Ultimately, Apples Never Fall is a very honest show about what it means to be a part of a very complicated family.

"Which is every family, right? As we always said in the writers'' room... Something really bad might've' happened at the Delaney's'...but you still wanna swing by for a gin and tonic."

It's a compelling hook for sure because the Delaney family seem to be keeping up this ruse they're this perfect family on the surface.

Behind closed doors though, it appears to be a different story, and with the public scrutinizing their every move, there's a good chance all of their secrets will come to the surface.

