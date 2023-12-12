Bridgerton Season 3: Premiere Date, Plot, and Everything Else There is to Know

There's never a dull moment in Regency-era London.

That much we've known for two seasons while watching Netflix's hit drama series Bridgerton.

With so few updates about Bridgerton Season 3, we were beginning to think we'd be waiting years for new episodes.

Thankfully, we did some digging and have rounded up everything to know.

Bridgerton Season 3: When Will it Premiere?

Netflix is adopting the split-season strategy that worked so well for YOU, Stranger Things, and other original series for the next chapter of Bridgerton.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 will premiere on May 16, 2024.

The final four will follow on June 13, 2024. That's right, folks, Bridgerton Season 3 will be split right down the middle.

Bridgerton Season 3 Plot Details Revealed

Here's the Bridgerton Season 3 logline:

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

That's a lot of plot details, and we're sure it will tide us over until the show finally returns.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast: Who's In?

Bridgerton has an expansive cast, and thankfully, most of them will be back for the third chapter.

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) will headline the third season, and will be joined by Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton).

Also starring is Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), and Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper).

Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown) also star.

Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), and Sam Phillips (Lord Debling) will also be a part of the cast.

There may be some cameos from former cast members, but it seems Phoebe Dynevor's time is up on the show for now.

The actress revealed in early 2023 that she would not star in the third season.

It makes sense that some cast members would leave because each season follows the love story of a different Bridgerton family member.

Bridgerton Season 3: How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered?

Bridgerton Season 3 will span eight episodes, in line with the first two seasons.

We'd love more every season, especially with such an expansive cast, but it usually works out very well with each season focusing on a different family member in their quest for love.

Bridgerton Season 4 Renewal Status

Bridgerton's success allowed Netflix and producers to plan ahead, and it landed a renewal for Season 4 quite some time ago.

The good news is that the series is building towards some big developments.

There's also a good chance there won't be as much of a delay between seasons if production on the fourth season gets underway soon.

Early renewals rock! It's still unclear how long Netflix will keep the show around, but if it remains a success story, it will be for a long time.

Bridgerton Season 3 to Diverge from Novels

We'll watch this show as long as it's good.

Bridgerton Season 3: Is There a Trailer?

While a full-length trailer has not been released, Netflix shared a selection of scenes from Bridgerton Season 3 with fans asking questions about the season ahead.

As you can probably expect, there is plenty of input from those involved.

A longer, more focused trailer will be released before the premiere date.

As always, we'll keep this page up to date with any new information, so bookmark to get it hot off the presses.

Where Can I Watch Bridgerton?

Bridgerton is a Netflix original series, so all episodes will be made available on the service around the globe.

Netflix doesn't typically license its most extensive series, so they'll be exclusive to the streaming platform unless that changes.

