Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 12-04-23: What's Next for the Baby Switch Story?

Will Nicole get her baby back?

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 12-04-23 suggest the DNA test will go her way, but the video is probably deceiving.

Even though the pieces are in place to end this plot to steal Nicole's baby, the story probably isn't anywhere near over yet.

Unlike Neighbours, where secrets are unraveled within days or weeks, Days of Our Lives likes to drag things out.

DNA tests are never trustworthy in Salem, and Sloan has already changed two of them, so chances are that she will change this one, too.

This will allow everyone to continue believing Nicole is crazy, while Nicole refuses to accept the results of a doctored test, until the truth comes out months later.

If this goes the way most such stories go, the baby will be attached to its caregivers by the time Nicole proves it's hers, so returning it to her will be traumatic for the child, and they will become a teenager that acts out.

I'd love to be wrong on this. DNA test switches are a tired soap trope, to begin with, and three of them in one story is far too much!

There is one wild card here: Dimitri knows the truth, and according to the spoiler video, he will tell Leo.

Sloan convinced Dimitri to turn himself in to free Leo. She gave him a lot of BS about how Leo would go to prison forever even if the murder charge were dropped, which Dimitri bought for no apparent reason.

Sloan wants Dimitri in jail so he can't tell the truth, but that's silly because EJ is the DA, and Dimitri will want to make a deal.

Suddenly turning stupid to fill a plot point is one thing that only happens in Salem, but I wouldn't be surprised if Dimitri double-crosses Sloan now that Leo is free.

Holly tells Johnny a big lie.

Now what? She's already told him that she's crushing on EJ, not him -- what other lies are necessary?

She'll probably say something about Nicole's situation that isn't true, or else she'll throw Tate under the bus.

Of course, she could ask Johnny for advice about her 'crush' on Tate, planning to use it to get Johnny for herself. That could be interesting!

Sloan tries to stop Eric from viewing the DNA results.

Sloan learns about the test just in time.

The odds are 99 to 1 that she makes it to the hospital, switches the test, and gloats when the results say the baby is not Nicole's.

Since the baby is adopted, that leaves the question of who the birth mother is if it's not Nicole, but will anyone think of that?

Dimitri debates turning himself in.

It's not likely that he'll follow through with his promise to do so.

The only way that would make sense is if he's planning on telling EJ all of it to get himself out of trouble.

But more likely is that as soon as Leo is free, the two go on the run again.

Stephanie confronts Chad after learning the truth about Everett's firing.

Chad should have known he wouldn't get away with this stupid plan.

The only question is the one our Days of Our Lives Round Table team debated: Will Gwen tell Everett the truth about who fired him?

Let's hope this is the end of this pairing! I loved them initially, but Stephanie has become whiny, and Chad has become a schemer, making neither of them likable.

Alex and Theresa run into Maggie and Konstantin.

I knew Konstantin wasn't leaving town.

Maybe Maggie's taking him to the airport, but if that's the case, she'll probably change her mind after the run-in.

I'd love it if she'd notice something off about Konstantin and Theresa, but that may be asking too much.

Harris and Ava go on a first date.

This would be more compelling if the couple weren't doomed to a break-up for the sake of drama.

Ava's had a billion chances to tell Harris the truth about Clyde's threats but hasn't done it, so there's no other place this story can go.

Will Harris believe it when he finally gets evidence that Ava is involved with the drug activity in Salem?

Rafe has an important question for Jada.

I hope he's not popping the question already!

If he is, hopefully, it'll lead to the reveal that Jada was married to Everett. According to the spoiler video, there's a photo of her and Everett together on someone's phone -- could she be thinking about her ex because Rafe wants to marry?

If so, could she please handle it better than Stephanie/Chad? We don't need any more stories about couples fighting over whether or not to get married.

Johnny has a surprise for Chanel.

Hopefully, it's not one that Tate and Holly can ruin!

These two make such a sweet couple. It's beyond time for them to have a story other than someone getting in between them.

At least they might get a few minutes of happiness before Holly gets in the way again.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

