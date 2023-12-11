Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 12-11-23: Are We Headed Toward A Christmas Miracle for Nicole?

Christmas is just around the corner, but Days of Our Lives is paying lip service so far.

People are decorating, and there are lights in Horton Town Square, but many Salemites are dealing with severely broken hearts.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 12-11-23 suggest a set-up for a Christmas miracle for at least one person -- but will the rug be pulled out from under Nicole again?

The Horton Christmas, complete with a miracle for someone, is one Days of Our Lives trope I'll never tire of. And if anyone deserves one this year, it's Nicole.

Yes, she's done bad things in the past, but her belief that she's lost a third baby is heartbreaking, and it's so cruel to let her keep thinking it's true.

I don't want to give anyone false hope. DAYS loves to drag stories out, and we had yet another fakeout with the DNA test last week.

But Christmas is supposed to be a time for heartwarming stories, and once upon a time, Salem had one yearly. So Nicole learning that her baby is alive would be the best Christmas present anyone could get.

It still would come with high drama. Nicole can't learn the truth without realizing that EJ is not the baby's father since his DNA didn't match the baby's.

Nicole's newfound happiness would be tinged with sadness and confusion as she grappled with whether to stay with EJ and how to include Eric in the baby's life.

According to the spoiler video, Leo will try to tell Nicole that her baby is alive. But he'll also blackmail Sloan, so presumably, his attempt at doing the right thing goes nowhere.

That's unsurprising, considering that Nicole was so crushed when the DNA test didn't prove that the baby was hers. She doesn't want to get her hopes up again, and Leo does not exactly have a stellar reputation for truth-telling.

Then again, he proved he had a knack for unburying secrets when he was Lady Whistleblower, and Salem has a reputation for inaccurate DNA tests.

Please check out all eight Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 12-11-23.

Leo tries to tell Nicole and EJ that the baby is alive.

Even if Nicole believes Leo, EJ probably won't.

Further spoilers state that EJ thinks Leo is using their tragedy for his gain. EJ should think twice, considering that he also didn't believe Ava's claim that Susan was alive until Susan walked into his living room!

Maybe this will plant another seed of doubt in Nicole, and she'll continue pushing for the truth. Let's hope so!

Sloan successfully lies her way out of trouble with Eric.

Sloan thinks fast on her feet, and this is no exception.

This one should be easy for her since she can tell him 99% of the truth and leave out that she stole a baby to replace the one they didn't get. All she has to do is say that Melinda found them another baby almost immediately after this adoption fell through.

Eric will believe whatever convoluted lie she tells despite the evidence in front of his eyes. He always gets burned because he misses obvious red flags.

I hope when this does come out, he's at least as angry about it as he was when he berated Nicole for a year over those shredded documents!

EJ and Nicole discuss Leo's claims while Leo blackmails Sloan.

As mentioned above, EJ's sure Leo is pulling a scam for his own benefit. But what would he get out of claiming the baby is alive when he isn't?

EJ's thinking too much like the vindictive DA he's been recently. He assumes that because he would use anything he could to get leverage or revenge, Leo would, too.

Leo has a reputation for schemes and scams, so EJ isn't entirely off base. But it wasn't that long ago that EJ thought Ava was making up stories about Susan being alive to get out of trouble -- will anyone remember that?

Alex offers Chad condolences.

The last thing Chad wants is condolences from Stephanie's previous interfering ex about Chad's recent break-up.

Chad and Stephanie's relationship has been leading to a split for the sake of drama since it began, and nobody involved in this mess is the slightest bit rootable here.

Hopefully, Chad won't bite Alex's head off when Alex is only trying to be nice.

Steve visits Jada on the anniversary of Marcus' death.

Yay for Steve/Jada time. But I wish Days of Our Lives had made their connection more prominent.

Instead, Jada's story mainly revolves around her sex life, except for that brief interlude where she was trying to clean up Talia's mess.

She never talks about her family or visits Steve or his, so this sad anniversary feels like it came out of nowhere.

Chad surprises Everett at the Spectator office.

Chad and Everett are supposed to come to an understanding of sorts.

It'll be too little too late as far as Stephanie is concerned, but if it puts Chad in a position to prove Everett is a two-timing slime, that'll be interesting.

I'd rather this annoying love triangle die. But Everett's nonsensical coma story should be exposed, and Stephanie should learn that he had another wife so that she can make an informed decision.

Stephanie asks to see a photo of Jada's ex.

Stephanie and Jada will have some girl time, including some pre-Christmas drinking.

It's all fun and games until Jada's ex comes up, and Stephanie asks for a photo of him.

I'm not sure why she would. The whole thing is weird -- who carries around photos of an ex who mistreated them, and why does Stephanie need to see what he looks like?

In any case, Stephanie won't learn she and Jada share an ex yet, as Jada will get interrupted before she can show Stephanie the photo she has on her phone.

A flustered Sloan leaves baby Jude unattended.

Ugh. Sloan won't win any Mother of the Year awards anytime soon. She gets flustered by Leo and completely forgets to watch her baby.

Another spoiler says Nicole will be out for a walk at the time -- and she has a history of kidnapping babies.

Is she innocent this time? Or are she and Leo working together to get another DNA test on the baby and prove that he's Nicole's?

