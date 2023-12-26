Emily in Paris Season 4: Plot, Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything Else There is to Know

Emily Cooper's life in Paris isn't getting any easier, and rightfully so. There'd be no Emily in Paris if the show was devoid of conflict.

For the first time in a long time, we can't tell what's coming for Emily in Paris Season 4 due to the game-changing twists that could change everything for our favorite characters.

Where do we go from here? We've rounded up everything we know about the season ahead, and you can drop a merci beaucoup in the comments!

Emily in Paris Season 4 Renewal Status

Netflix knew fans wouldn't be thrilled with those cliffhangers and handed out a pickup before Emily in Paris Season 3 even hit the air.

Fans are enamored by Emily's fashion and questionable life choices that lack lasting consequences, but most Netflix series don't stand the test of time.

Emily's marketing strategies may not save the show for much longer but in continued success, we should get a pre-planned final season.

There's so much still to come for all of these characters. We can feel it!

Emily in Paris Season 4 Premiere Date

Emily in Paris Season 4 was expected to have started filming at some point in 2023, but that was delayed until 2024 for various reasons. Talk about a faux pas!

The latest we're hearing about the series is that production won't commence until early 2024. Yes, it looks like the series' highly anticipated return will be fashionably late.

But fear not: We could see Emily and her band of friends and lover(s) before 2024 is over. With a half-hour format and lack of VFX, there should be a fast turnaround to deliver these episodes into our Netflix queues at a breakneck pace... or that's what we're telling ourselves.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Cast

There's no Emily in Paris without Emily Cooper, if you get our drift, so Lily Collins will be in the title role. We don't imagine there being a recast or a big twist that finds someone else taking over the title role, although it would be amusante.

While Lily leads the cast, the show wouldn't be what it is without everyone in Emily's orbit.

They're a dynamic bunch, but we can draw some conclusions based on the awkward and unnerving Season 3 ender.

Ashley Park has been keeping busy away from the show with roles in the likes of Only Murders in the Building, but we can't imagine her not returning as Mindy. The bond between Emily and Mindy is imperative to the show's success, and frankly, there'd be a void without it.

Philippine Lerou-Beaulieu should also be along for the ride as Sylvie. There's so much to unpack with Sylvie now that she's focused on her own company.

Her personal life is fascinating. We've been slowly digging beneath the surface to understand what makes her tick.

Samuel Arnold (Julien) and Bruno Gouery (Luc) should also continue in supporting roles. They bring humor and sass to the workplace, both key ingredients to the show we love.

Lucas Bravo is going nowhere. Gemily is an endgame 'ship. Seriously. They'll be together when this thing ends. Mark my words. Gabriel will be serving fine dining and even finer glances at Emily if Camille gets her way.

Camille Razat will return as Camille. Every single time it seems like Camille is outta there, the writers surprise us with another reason for her to remain.

The big question mark is Lucien Laviscount's Alfie. Is Emily's hunky British boyfriend gone? We'll discuss this in detail below.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Plot

Emily in Paris Season 3 was the show's most dramatic, leaving us plenty of cliffhangers as we head into Season 4. The series lost a lot of the levity it had in the first two seasons.

The bombshell-laden season finale, which revealed Camille's pregnancy, is sure to be an Eiffel Tower-sized cloud over Emily and Gabriel.

Somehow, the pair always finds themselves together again, even if it's behind closed doors with cheesy dialogue as the warm-up. That's sort of their thing. If it works, it works!

But surely, the revelation of Camille's pregnancy will have changed everything for him.

Will Gabriel return to Camille, or will he choose to co-parent? No matter how they decide to move forward, we don't expect Camille's friendship with Emily to survive.

They've survived so much turmoil, but Emily's love for Gabriel could be the thing that drives them apart for good.

Their friendship is tainted, and Camille feels disrespected by Emily every step of the way. It's surprising their friendship survived after Emily slept with Camille's brother. This feels even more significant.

Then there's Alfie. He was such a pivotal part of Emily's arc during the third season that seeing him walking away from her, heartbroken after Camille's outburst, signals that he may not be in Paris when the series returns.

But Alfie does have a connection to some of the other characters, such as Gabriel.

Being business partners is all fun and games until you become love rivals, but would we have it any other way? Bravo and Laviscount can play up this complicated dynamic if they're both on the call sheet for Season 4.

The show has deviated considerably from Emily in Paris Season 1, with comedy being scaled back in favor of more serious storylines.

With where things stand for all of the characters, recovering the tone from the earlier seasons seems impossible. That's a shame since the show worked much better as a frothy rom-com. Each passing season has suffered from taking an unknown path.

In order to get back to that lighter fare, everyone needs to come to terms with the events of Season 3. That's a lot easier said than done, and the truth is that they may never recover from what's happened between them.

Emily in Paris Season 4: Is There a Trailer?

The cameras are not rolling, so unless we channel Emily Cooper's infamous "It's just Paris, it's not some alternate universe where rules don't apply," we won't be getting a trailer in the near future.

We get it: You want to witness the next wave of bad decisions from Emily.

We're in the same boat, but these things take time!

Where Can I Watch Emily in Paris?

Emily in Paris is a Netflix original series, so the first three seasons are readily available to watch on that platform, which is both a blessing and a curse.

Netflix shows rarely get the DVD and Blu-Ray treatment, so the episodes will remain exclusive to the streaming service for the foreseeable future.

We wouldn't mind a complete series collection on Blu-Ray following the show's conclusion. Who wouldn't want to own this show?

You never know how a show will end, though, and we weren't exactly yearning for more of Starr's other show, Younger, once the door closed for them.

