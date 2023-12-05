Fanatic Feed: Feud Season 2 Premiere Date, Yellowstone Broadcast Run Extends into 2024, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

It's been a long wait for FEUD Season 2, but FX is ringing in the new year with the next chapter on the horizon.

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans will debut with its first two episodes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10 p.m.

Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu a day after their FX telecasts.

Here's the official logline:

Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society's most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed "the swans."

Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara "Babe" Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart).

Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets.

When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote's planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

The series also stars Demi Moore as Ann "Bang-Bang" Woodward, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Treat Williams as Bill Paley, Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy, and Russell Tovey as John O'Shea.

It's a perfect cast, and we can't wait to see how this battle is brought to life.

Apple TV+ is staying in business with Lee Pace.

The streaming service has officially picked up a third season of Foundation.

"I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling [Isaac] Asimov's pioneering galactic saga," showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer said in a statement Tuesday.

"This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling and Magnifico Giganticus."

Added Apple TV+'s head of programming Matt Cherniss:

"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one.

"To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity.

"We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in Season 3."

The second season picked up more than a century after the first, as "tension mounts throughout the galaxy," the streaming service teased.

As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself."

"The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire," Apple's description adds.

"The monumental adaptation of 'Foundation' chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

Over on CBS, the successful Yellowstone broadcast run will continue into 2024.

As revealed this week, Yellowstone Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, January 14, 2024, with all 10 episodes ending on Monday, January 29, 2024.

"Yellowstone has reached nearly 33 million unique viewers since it began airing Sundays on CBS and averaging 5.04 million viewers per episode (Nielsen Most Current Persons 2+) as the #1 entertainment program on the night," reads a press release from CBS.

The experiment has been a success because Yellowstone has pulled in solid numbers, and awareness has been raised for future episodes when they air.

