Fanatic Feed: Halo Season 2, Latest Genius Installment & New AMC Thriller Parish All Get Trailers!

Happy trailer day!

Everyone and their brother released trailers today, so you can get your fill below.

We've also got some casting news and a(nother) cancellation to report. Keep reading!

Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for season two of the hit series HALO. The first two episodes of the new season will premiere globally on Thursday, February 8, in all countries where Paramount+ is available.

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.

In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold.

With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation or its extinction: the Halo.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first HALO game.

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.

HALO stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season.

Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

New additions to the cast this season include Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington. Fiona O’Shaughnessy and Tylan Bailey will also return as series regulars in Season 2.

With all of that buildup, it's time for the trailer. Who's excited now??

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Geographic released the trailer and key art for the newest installment of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series Genius: MLK/X.

For the first time, the docu-drama series explores the lives of two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Two episodes will premiere weekly beginning Feb. 1 on National Geographic at 9/8c and will stream the next day on both Disney+ and Hulu. The first episode of the new season, “Graduation,” will simulcast on ABC Feb. 1 at 9/8c.

Setting the series apart from other retellings, Genius: MLK/X simultaneously explores the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies, and key personal relationships of both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre).

While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent activism, X advocated for Black empowerment, identity, and self-determination.

The eight-part series also brings their wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson), to the forefront and shows them as formidable equals of the Movement.

While King and X met only once and often challenged each other’s views, the two visionaries, with their wives leading by their sides, ultimately rose to pioneer a movement that lives on today.

Take a look at the trailer now.

Who else has been dying for a new horror movie to tear your heart out?

Well, Abigail seems to be the answer we've been waiting for, with a witty premise on older themes of vampires and House on a Hill.

After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight.

In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

From Radio Silence -- the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream, and last year’s Scream VI -- comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick.

It's written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise), Dan Stevens (Gaslit), Kathryn Newton (Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution) and the recently departed Angus Cloud (Euphoria) as the kidnappers.

Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical) is poised to set the town on fire as Abigail.

As you're probably aware, TV reunions have been all the rage in recent years.

Sometimes, they take the form of full-blown reboots, but the smaller ones -- the kind that takes place on stage at an award show -- can be just as satisfying.

On Sunday, the cast of Suits (sans Meghan Markle) came together to present the award for best TV drama at the 2024 Golden Globes.

And now, it seems the Emmys will follow suit with reunions featuring the casts of beloved '90s series such as Ally McBeal and Martin.

Executive producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay say the show will focus heavily on TV history and will be highlighted by cast reunions for some beloved shows of yesteryear.

“I think they’ll be talking about the ones that they may see on the screen,” Rouzan-Clay told Variety this week.

“Those are going to be a big talking point, a big watercooler moment if you will," she added.

"It was a grand task to figure out how to celebrate 75 years of television. If we can bring some nostalgia to that stage, then I think that we’ve done a good deed.”

That celebration will include a gathering of Martin stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold, all of whom will be in attendance.

Ally McBeal regulars Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows are scheduled to appear on stage at the event.

It sounds like producers have several other reunions planned, but we might have to wait until the big night to see what's in store.

These are types of reunions that make sense and don't ruin the history of our favorite shows, so it seems like a win to us.

It's a huge day for trailers and a huge year for cancellations that really sting. Starz has released the trailer for the third and final season of Hightown.

The crime drama centered around the opioid crisis in picturesque Cape Cod comes to an explosive conclusion with the final season premiere on Friday, January 26.

The time has come for Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) to pick a side and stand up for what she believes in.

All lies come to an end, and the case is coming to a close. Will the series end satisfactorily? I guess we'll find out.

Sporting glasses that look suspiciously like those worn by the TV Fanatic editor, Larry David prepars to say goodbye in this trailer for the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

It’s a star-studded affair as the familiar faces we’ve come to know so well who usually hang in Larry’s orbit appear, such as Jeff Carlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Eastman, and Richard Lewis.

New to the canvas is heavyweight Vince Vaughn, and we’re sure a lot more surprises in casting are in store.

By now, Hollywood should have learned to tease and not spill the entire bag of tricks before airing. Check out the final season trailer now.

Also receiving a new trailer this week is the upcoming AMC thriller Parish.

Based on the hit UK series The Driver, Parish stars Breaking Bad favorite Giancarlo Esposito as the owner of a New Orleans luxury car service who returns to his criminal roots following the murder of his son.

No one can pull off the "mild-mannered businessman who's secretly a total badass" bit quite like Esposito, and we can't wait to see him return to Gus Fring territory.

Esposito is also an executive producer on Parish, which co-stars Skeet Ulrich, Zackary Momoh, and Bradley Whitford. Check out the first trailer now.

We'll end on a sad note with the news that Julia Child is once bidding adieu to the world of television.

This time, of course, it's a fictionalized version of the revered chef -- the one played by Sarah Lancashire on the Max series titled -- what else? -- Julia.

The streamer announced today that the show would be coming to a close after two seasons.

During its brief run, Julia received major acclaim -- particularly for Lancashire's performance, which paid homage without ever lapsing into the realm of caricature.

Alas, biographical series about midcentury TV chefs are not always blockbuster material, and Julia struggled to find an audience from the beginning.

The show also featured memorable turns from former Frasier co-stars David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth.

It was a winner, but sadly, the odds of Julia finding a second life on a new platform seem almost nonexistent.