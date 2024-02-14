Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 1 Spoilers: Guess Who's Back To Test Danny's Loyalties Again?

The wait is almost over!

While Blue Bloods is almost over, we still have one more season to spend with the Reagans, and the first half is about to air.

Spoilers for Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 1 suggest the final season will kick the drama up a notch, at least judging from what's planned for the season premiere.

As usual, most of the Reagans will have their own stories -- and Danny's revolves around his former partner, Darryl Reid.

After fourteen years, it's understandable if you've forgotten Reid's original story, which aired so long ago that Linda was still alive and Danny's kids were young.

On Blue Bloods Season 6 Episode 10, Danny learned that his former partner had planted evidence against a murderer and had to race against time to find new proof the guy did it.

Don't panic if you don't recall this or weren't watching then. The new story probably won't depend on the old one.

According to spoilers, Danny and Baez find evidence that Reid might be linked to a homicide they're investigating. Usually, 'linked to' means that they think the guy did it, but given Reid's history, could he be up to his old tricks?

Reid might have planted evidence against the victim once or otherwise triggered an attack against them with lies and manipulations.

The specifics of how Reid is linked to the homicide are less critical than Danny's reaction. The episode is called 'Loyalty'- will Danny be divided?

Like most Reagans, Danny has no use for bad cops, but he also has a hard time believing Reid did anything wrong the first time.

He might be equally disinclined to believe that Reid could be involved in a murder. His ex-partner's former bad behavior came from a desire to put bad guys away without having proper evidence against them, so why would he have gone rogue now?

Spoiler photos have Danny talking with ADA Erin Reagan (aka his sister) at a subway station. Danny often asks Erin for favors to get criminals permanently off the streets, but it's unclear who initiated this conversation.

Erin might want Danny to get evidence against Reid. History could also repeat itself, with Danny begging Erin for extra time to get proof.

Meanwhile, the Reagans might have something more serious to worry about as Jamie undertakes a dangerous undercover assignment!

Once again, I wish Blue Bloods could have a crossover episode with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Dangerous undercover missions involving human trafficking rings are the Organized Crime Unit's bread and butter!

This mission sounds even more dangerous than the last time Jamie went undercover. Will anyone know what he's doing or where he is?

Eddie certainly won't! While Jamie's deep undercover, she'll be working to teach a shoplifter a lesson.

I can't imagine that Eddie could focus on anything like that if she knew Jamie was putting his life on the line.

He also won't be around to rein her in if she goes too far.

She and Jamie balance each other out perfectly, so without Jamie there to stop her, will she go off the rails in an attempt to teach a petty criminal a lesson?

Hopefully, she'll get her point across in a way that doesn't get her into trouble!

The least exciting spoiler involves Mayor Chase. There's yet another story in which he's hellbent on a new policy that negatively affects the NYPD.

Frank Reagan's track record with idiotic mayoral policies is not good. He constantly butts heads with mayors who don't know or care whether their policies are realistic for the NYPD, always gives his staff panic attacks, and always comes out on top.

Frank's clashed with Mayor Chase enough times that the newest resident of Gracie Mansion should have learned his lesson by now.

Worse still, the sneak peek of their clash sounds so similar to one they've had before that I could have sworn it was a rerun.

Chase is the worst mayor the Blue Bloods version of New York City has ever had. His ideas are terrible; he only cares about optics and picks unnecessary fights with Frank.

Fans have limited time to enjoy this series since it's going off the air. Why must we waste any of it with these redundant Chase/Frank skirmishes?

Frank's conflicts with the mayor's office has been part and parcel of Blue Bloods since the beginning, but these latest ones are so ridiculous that they're hard to enjoy.

Mayor Chase is a caricature of the worst sort of politician. His emphasis on optics, above all else, isn't believable, and some of his policy ideas are so outlandish they feel like satire.

One of the best things about Blue Bloods is that it focuses on family and individual values more than politics. Frank's job is inherently political, but the show does not denigrate the opposition when it takes a stand.

Not so with Mayor Chase, who seems to epitomize the worst stereotypes of what many conservatives consider "woke." His policy ideas always seem to result from absurd premises and even more absurd conclusions.

Let's hope this part of the story is kept to a minimum.

Blue Bloods will also feature its signature family dinner, though it's not clear how big a part it will play this time.

We can be sure that there will be one, and if we're lucky, we'll get to sit in on the entire meal, from Grace to dessert.

What do you think, Blue Bloods fanatics?

Blue Bloods airs on CBS on Fridays at 10/9c.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on X.