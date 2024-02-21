Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 2 Spoilers: What Hugely Popular Characters Return?

Guess who's back?

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 2 spoilers promise two fan favorites will get screen time -- and their stories will likely be action-packed.

This looks like can't-miss TV!

One of the two people returning is Joe Hill.

Since he burst onto the scene as Frank's long-lost grandson, fans haven't been able to get enough of him, but he's usually a thorn in his uncles' sides. That'll again be the case this time.

Joe will cross paths with Jamie during Jamie's undercover assignment, getting in his way. At the same time, Jamie tries to break up the sex trafficking ring he infiltrated during Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 1.

Joe is often undercover with other agencies, which is the in-show reason for his prolonged absences. For some reason, they never coordinate with what Jamie's unit, or any other, is doing.

Things could get dangerous fast. Jamie narrowly avoided getting caught during his first go-round with the sex traffickers, and his nephew's sudden appearance could blow his cover.

Hopefully, the two can find a way to work together. They're probably after the same guy.

If not, it might make for an awkward Reagan family dinner.

Jackie is the other returnee, and she's also tying up loose ends from an old story.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 21 had Danny and Jackie teaming up to find a killer, only for the perp to escape after attempting to kill Jackie.

That meant that sooner or later, the bad guy had to resurface again, especially with Blue Bloods ending after Season 14. The writers couldn't leave a serial killer in the wind forever!

The time to finish it is now. Jackie's back, and Danny and Baez are helping her find that killer once and for all.

Nobody does serial killer stories like Blue Bloods. They're scary and action-packed but never cartoonish or over-the-top. Whenever Danny goes after serial killers, I wish again that Blue Bloods could cross over with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Stabler and Danny are my top fantasy crimefighting team (with an assist from Jamie once in a while.) This story could get messy and violent, but Danny and Jackie will probably get the perp in the end. The more interesting question is what Baez's role will be in this investigation. The dynamic between Baez and Jackie is awkward. Baez replaced Jackie as Danny's partner and is his "work wife" (and some fans wish she'd take that role in his personal life, too!). Jackie is the former partner he clicks with as if nothing had happened. The case comes first, of course -- Baez won't let these weird relationship vibes get in the way. But she sat on the sidelines last time while Danny and Jackie went off after the bad guys. I hope that doesn't happen this time. Baez had too small a part on Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 1; I don't want the series to make a habit of that as it goes out! While Danny's case could cross over with Law & Order: Organized Crime, Eddie's could do the same with Law & Order: SVU. It's always fascinating to compare how Blue Bloods and the Law & Order franchise handle similar cases; the SVU detectives on Blue Bloods are far less empathetic than Benson and her crew. Sadly, that's more realistic, and Blue Bloods tries to show the world of the NYPD as it is rather than how many victims wish it was. Eddie will face backlash after talking to a rape victim who claims the person who did it to her is an NYPD sergeant. The preview clip shows Badillo and Eddie getting into it because Badillo resents Eddie taking this case. That's the least of what could happen. Frank will likely agree with Eddie that bad cops need to be held accountable, but there's still a cops-protect-cops atmosphere that Eddie and Jamie sometimes run afoul of. From the preview clip, it seems that Badillo takes the position that people accused of rape shouldn't be guilty until proven innocent, while Eddie thinks there should at least be an investigation. Investigation and being presumed guilty are two separate things, and Blue Bloods must approach this debate with the usual fairness. People from all over the political spectrum love this show because it lets characters have their points of view without trying to force any particular perspective, so there is no reason they won't do the same here. I'm also curious as to why Badillo is so upset about this. Is the sergeant someone he works with and respects? It seems like his ire is personal, as if he has a connection to the case. Will these two have a partner split for the sake of drama? This issue may be more challenging for Eddie because Jamie isn't there to give her another perspective. Eddie tends to be more emotional, while Jamie views things from all angles. They both help the other change their perspective, something we all need. But right now, Eddie is on her own and probably also stressed about Jamie's safety and inability to be in touch with him. All of these factors may add to the drama. What do you think, Blue Bloods fanatics? Which storyline are you most excited about? Are you looking forward to these character returns? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know. Blue Bloods airs on CBS on Fridays at 10/9c.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on X.