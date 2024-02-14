Valentine's Day Messages From Bridgerton and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived Have Fans Feeling the Love

If you're alone this Valentine's Day, fear not.

Bridgerton and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live are here to help you experience all the romance and soul-crushing anxiety of a first date with a hot but sketchy Tinder match!

Both shows marked the occasion of February 14 by surprising their fans with the gift of teasers.

Yes, Bridgerton Season 3 might not get here until May 16, but Netflix is whetting our appetites with a sneak peek that features a tense exchange between Lady Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and potential suitor Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

“Because I embarrass you, of course, you would never court me,” a fed-up Lady P says to the third-eldest Bridgerton sibling, adding:

"I am the laughingstock of the town, even when I change my entire wardrobe."

We think anyone who's ever attempted to reinvent their look can relate to that sentiment!

Check out the full scene below!

The Walking Dead franchise might be more concerned with the hearts that can be found in chest cavities than the ones found in Valentines, but A&E took an appropriately romantic angle in the latest trailer for The Ones Who Lived.

The clip sadly falls victim to the "slowed down, creepy version of a well-known song" trend (this time, Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters"), but it succeeds in establishing a haunting tone for this latest offering from the unkillable Walking Dead franchise.

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," reads a press release from A&E.

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living."

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?" it continues.

"Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Okay, so it's not as romantic as the Bridgerton clip. But in a way, it's the perfect message for Valentine's Day:

Sure, relationships are stressful, and the single life can get lonely, but it could be worse -- you could be a zombie!

Okay, maybe we're grasping at straws here.

The important thing is that two beloved shows are soon to return to our screens.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will arrive much sooner than Bridgerton, with a February 25 premiere date!

So now would be a good time to revisit the saga of Rick and Michonne ahead of the next chapter in their epic love story.

If you don't have a date, you'll have zombies to keep you company, and if you do, this will be a good way to test their tolerance for gory cannibalism.

Either way, you win!

