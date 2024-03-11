Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 3-11-24: Tate and Holly Become Starcrossed Lovers, Paulina Sees an Angel, and More!

Starcrossed lovers have been popular since Shakespeare's day, and Days of Our Lives offers many.

They even had Ben and Ciara play Romeo and Juliet once (something most fans would like to forget!) Now, it's Tate and Holly's turn, and fortunately, it'll be the usual soap opera trope and not another re-rendition of the play.

According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-11-24, Tate'll sneak into Holly's room... and as you might guess, EJ isn't too happy about it.

Tate's determined to get Holly to remember that he didn't give her the drugs.

He refused to take a guilty plea and is supposed to be in a halfway house while he awaits trial -- does he escape to talk to Holly in person?

That would be a terrible idea.

But fictional teenagers are prone to stupid, life-changing decisions, especially on soap operas. (See also that whole fiasco where Theresa blackmailed JJ Deveraux into getting her drugs after pretending not to remember that he saved her life after she overdosed.)

According to spoilers, the teens get caught after Tate sneaks into Holly's room, and EJ wants him arrested.

At least this time, Nicole will be on Tate and Holly's side. But will this be the end of EJ and Nicole, making room for another Ericole reunion before Nicole is again written out?

Meanwhile, the question on everyone's mind is: who is Paulina's angelic visitor? Days of Our Lives loves characters who are on death's door to go to Heaven (or see an angel, which is what is happening here), only to make a miraculous recovery.

That'll happen here, too, but the angel's identity is being kept under wraps -- the spoiler video only shows a pair of hands,

Some viewers think the angel is Lexie, who is here to help Abe Carver recover his memories. But since Abe isn't the one whose life is in jeopardy, that doesn't make much sense.

Could it be Paulina's late husband (Chanel's father, not the evil TR, please!)? Viewers have never met him, so that might not be impactful for us, but it would be for her!

Please scroll down to check out all eight Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 3-11-24.

Tate sneaks into Holly's room to talk to her.

As discussed above, this rates near the top of stupid teen decisions.

I'm on the fence about Tate and Holly as a couple after Holly used Tate for months to break up Johnny and Chanel.

However, this couple may become more rootable when EJ has Holly's boyfriend arrested.

One thing's for sure: It'll feature EJ's ruthless, unlikable side.

Who is the mysterious angel visiting Paulina?

We won't have long to wait to find out who this is.

My money's still on George Dupree, but anything's possible.

Whoever it is, they will not be taking Paulina to Heaven, as spoilers for later in the week say she gets good news from her cardiologist.

Tripp and Wendy are found, but is it too late?

Sadly, this is the most exciting Tripp and Wendy spoiler we've had in a while. All those scenes of them panicking, pretending they were visiting Europe, and declaring their love for each other did nothing for me.

Ava's involved in the rescue, so Steve and John must double back and get her unchained from the airfield sign.

Only in Salem could someone like Clyde outsmart and overpower the former head of one of the world's most powerful crime families!

Unsurprisingly, Tripp and Wendy will be fine, at least physically, despite the clips of Steve frantically doing CPR on his boy. Later in the week, Wendy wants to know if Tripp still intends to marry her.

Paulina gets good news -- but are Eli and Lani leaving already?

Paulina will go from at death's door to getting a good cardiological report. Will anyone be surprised if, after all this, she spontaneously recovers and no longer needs a heart transplant?

Meanwhile, Eli and Lani have a decision to make, as Eli gets the job he's considering in DC.

They'll probably go to the US Capitol to rebuild their lives, at least until they're needed again.

Maybe they could go to Florida first and check on Paulina's mother, who didn't even call while her daughter was supposedly dying!

Sarah has a suggestion for Johnny and Chanel's honeymoon.

Sarah must be hoping that Johnny and Chanel split for the sake of drama -- she suggests they use the Horton Cabin.

In recent years, the Horton Cabin has been set ablaze several times, kidnapped characters have been held there and nearly killed, and stalkers have shown up and ruined everyone's good time.

Sounds like a perfect place for a honeymoon, doesn't it?

John, Steve, and Ava must deal with Clyde being on the loose.

This Clyde on the loose story is irritating. No matter how many times Ava insists that he's extremely powerful and impossible to topple, Clyde is not a scary villain.

This is the same guy who Orpheus nearly killed during a previous prison break because his idiocy was so aggravating and counter-productive!

There was no reason for Steve to break him out of jail in the first place (not that it makes a difference, since the guards ignore his criminal behavior when he's locked up...), and now he'll be wreaking havoc until he's caught again. Ugh.

John learns something painful about his past.

John overhears Steve telling Marlena that when John was the Pawn, he killed Konstantin's daughter.

Poor Marlena! First, she's involved with Roman, whose enemy has sworn revenge because Roman accidentally killed his wife. Now, she'll be swept up in Konstantin's revenge plot because she's married to the guy who killed his daughter.

Spoilers say that Konstantin will try to tell John this to make him suffer. But the spoiler video shows John overhearing Steve and Marlena's conversation, so maybe that part of the plan will fail.

Harris confronts EJ when Stefan goes AWOL.

Seriously, EJ? He's pushing for Tate to go to jail when he not only knows Tate had nothing to do with Holly's overdose but that Stefan was involved with the sale of tainted drugs.

But he'll help his brother disappear instead of pressing charges and having him cut a deal where he gets no jail time if he flips on Clyde.

It's almost as if the writers want us to hate EJ, so we'll more easily accept Nicole kicking him to the curb when she gets her baby back.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock.

New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on X.