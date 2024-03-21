Dr. Odyssey: Joshua Jackson to Star in New Ryan Murphy Series

Dr. Death, move over; there's a new doctor aboard: Dr. Odyssey.

Dr. Odyssey, a new series just greenlit by ABC from prolific and talented producer Ryan Murphy, who has marked his return to 20th Television, under the Disney umbrella.

We don't know what exactly Dr. Odyssey is about, but we do know that Joshua Jackson is set to take on the lead role.

The Dawson's Creek star joins this assumed medical procedural as the title character, whose charming personality and wit help him get what he wants.

That's all we know of the character so far, as no additional details will be released, as is typical for a Ryan Murphy series.

Ryan Murphy Sets His Sights on New Procedural

Murphy has quite an impressive resume, and his procedurals are known to do well.

Murphy works well within the horror genre, so it's no surprise his first successful network procedural, 9-1-1, which ran on FOX for six seasons, showcases natural horror through grisly accidents and odd mishaps.

After FOX canceled the series, ABC picked up 9-1-1, which is a natural fit for its feature programming.

It's doing great in the ratings, too, achieving over 8.8 million views within the first three days of 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 1.

With other fare like Popular, Nip/Tuck (another show tinged with grisly details), and American Crime Story under his belt, Murphy's Dr. Odyssey is sure to have twists, turns, and all the drama that we want from his work.

All of his serials do great and are well-recognized. He's produced incredible content for two decades.

Who can forget Glee or ignore the success of American Horror Story and its spin-offs?

There isn't anything Murphy cannot do when he puts his mind to it.

Joshua Jackson Joins Dr. Odyssey

Jackson just finished the Paramount+ Original Series Fatal Attraction, based on the 1987 film of the same title.

Starring opposite Lizzy Caplan, Jackson played Dan Gallagher, a character played by Michael Douglas in the famous film of the same name.

Before Fatal Attraction, Jackson worked as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a real-life serial killer, in the Peacock anthology series Dr. Death, proving that he can go dark when necessary.

Although his career is still going strong, he is best known for his work as Pacey Witter in the teen drama Dawson's Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003.

That success catapulted him into dramatic roles that many would envy.

Jackson has also starred in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, Netflix's When They See Us, Showtime's The Affair, and Fox's Fringe.

He's also slated to star in Sony Pictures' upcoming feature film continuation of Karate Kid. To say the man is held in high esteem is an understatement.

What is Dr. Odyssey About?

Right now, we don't have any details about the plot for Dr. Odyssey.

We know that it's going to be a medical procedural that takes place on a cruise ship, and we know that Dr. Odyssey is a charming man who uses his charm to get what he wants, according to Deadline.

We can't help but wonder if the idea for the drama came to Murphy when toying with the 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere, the cruise disaster, and The Poseidon Adventure tease.

If the series is as captivating as what both Murphy and Jackson, who will also be an executive producer on the show, have achieved, then we have no doubt we're in for a treat.

While there isn't a lot to chew on with regard to Dr. Odyssey, speculation is our thing, and we'll be doing it over here while we wait for more details.

Will it be a standard procedural, full of drama, friendship, loss, and daily life? Or will it have a darker twist?

Could Dr. Odyssey take his cues from Dr. Death, 9-1-1, or American Horror Story?

For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

Are you looking forward to this electric duo brining high-voltage entertainment to ABC?

Devin Piel, an entertainment news writer from the Midwest with a passion for true crime and binge-streaming the latest Netflix series, is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.