P-Valley Season 3: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date and Everything We Know

It has been a Mississippi minute since viewers of the Katori Hill-created P-Valley have enjoyed the Starz drama gracing their TV screens on a Sunday night at 10.

With the show's last episode of P-Valley Season 2 airing on August 14, 2022, its absence has left a big hole in the hearts of committed viewers.

P-Valley's time away from the silver screen is thanks to a lawsuit claiming that P-Valley's premise was taken from another creative in the industry, in addition to the WGA and SAG strikes.

Since so much time has passed, a refresher on how Season 2 ended is a great way to gear up for the Season 3 shenanigans of the workers and regulars at The Pynk -- a strip and dance club in the Mississippi delta.

We've got everything you need to know right below.

How Did P-Valley Season 2 End?

Season 2 ended with few loose ends and new beginnings for many.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 10, "Mississippi Rule," was the 67-minute finale.

It involved protagonist Mercedes deciding to leave The Pynk after getting her daughter back, The Pynk avoiding sale, a win in the mayoral race leading to the discovery of an affair, and Lil' Murda and Uncle Clifford publicly revealing their relationship.

The character that saw the worst ending to the season is Keyshawn Harris, who ends up in jail after being wrongfully accused of abusing her children, while the actual abuser, Derrick, is left to roam free.

And Diamond ends up kidnapped while trying to help Keyshawn out of her bind. The Season 2 finale also saw the farewell of Autumn Knight, a prized dancer at the Pynk and a fan favorite.

Katori Hall told Collider this about the Season 2 finale:

"The end of the season is really a great way to end. We delved into some dark stuff. We explored some caves and crevices this season.

"We cracked open people’s souls. There is light at the end of the tunnel for our Pynk family, and the audience is ready to laugh again.

"The season finale is really special. People who have been rooting for our Pynk family for so long are really going to love where we land everybody."

Has P-Valley Been Renewed For Season 3?

Yes. Starz has ordered another ten-episode season for the critically acclaimed drama.

Hall expressed her gratitude for the Season 3 renewal with this Instagram caption:

"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley.

"With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen.

"It brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire."

P-Valley Season 3 Plot and Spoilers

No P-Valley Season 3 plotlines or spoilers have been released.

However, we can expect to see Keyshawn fight for her kids, Patrice settle in as mayor, and Mercedes deal with the ups and downs of owning a studio.

While we wait, if you want to check out our P-Valley reviews, you can relive all of the excitement from the first two seasons with very little effort.

Returning P-Valley Season 3 Cast

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation yet of who will be a part of the Season 3 cast.

But we feel pretty confident that these characters and the actors who portray them will likely return for round three.

Brandee Evans as Mercedes Woodbine: Although Mercedes has parted ways with The Pynk, Katori Hall has stated that Ms. Woodbone will be a focal point in Season 3.

Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn Harris/Miss Mississippi: Season 3 will likely explore how Harris navigates her false charge of child abuse and her abusive relationship with Derrick

Jordan M. Cox as Derrick Wright: Season 3 will likely find Derrick trying to avoid the truth being revealed and working to ensure Keyshaw stays behind bars



Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford Sayles: To put it simply, there is no P-Valley or The Pynk without Uncle Clifford. Season 3 will likely find Uncle Clifford loving out loud while navigating the good and the bad that may come with that.



Alphonse Nicholson as LaMarques/Lil Murda: It is expected that Lil Murda will have a lot to unpack in Season 3 as he adjusts to his public relationship with Uncle Clifford on top of everything else he has going on.



Tyler Lepley as Diamond: Diamond was kidnapped by Big Bone. He has to get out of that car.



Harriett D. Foy as Patrice Woodbine: At the end of Season 2, Patrice was elected mayor, so it is likely that Season 3 will chronicle her journey in that new role.

Other expected members of the cast include:

Parker Sawyers as Andre Watkins

Skyler Joy as Gidget

Dan J Johnson as Corbin Kyle



Morocco Omari as Big L

Dominic DeVore as Duffy



Psalms Salazar as Whisper

P-Valley Season 3 Cast Additions

No new cast members have been announced, but you can bet that as soon as we hear of cast additions, we'll add them here!

What is the P-Valley Season 3 Release Date

While there is no set release date for season three, based on the season two timeline, season 3 will likely take about six months to shoot and rejoin the lineup in Fall or Winter 2024.

P-Valley Season 3 Trailer

As we don't even know if it's filming yet, a Season 3 Trailer has yet to be released.

But you can rest assured that as soon as we see one, we'll pop it in right here, so be sure to bookmark this page for the future!

Where To Watch P-Valley Season 3

P-Valley can be watched on Starz through a cable subscription, via the app, or via a subscription to Starz within Prime Video.

P-Valley Season 3 Episodes

When it does return, P-Valley Season 3 will have a ten-episode run filled with moments of life, love, and laughs.

P-Valley and The Pynk Posse are more than ready for what's to come.

We at TV Fanatic will be sure to keep you updated on all the goings-ons of The Pynk and its peeps.

