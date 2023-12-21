Peacemaker Season 2: Cast, Plot, Premiere Date, and Everything Else There is to Know

When Peacemaker premiered on Max almost two years ago, it took us into the crazy life of John Cena's Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker. He'd already made an impact in Suicide Squad, and the series treatment was off-the-charts gonzo entertainment.

Infused with goofy, sometimes raunchy humor and the language to match, it is everything you'd expect from a James Gunn production.

As we wait patiently for Peacemaker Season 2, we're rounding up everything we know about what's coming.

Peacemaker Season 2 Renewal Status

Hallelujah! Max officially picked up Peacemaker Season 2 in February 2022. We couldn't have been happier.

Max was undoubtedly happy too because, at the time, the platform revealed the show had been a strong performer, to the surprise of very few.

Along with the renewal came the expected statement of excitement and thanks to the viewership and the network.

"The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, said.

"He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that's simultaneously thrilling, hilarious, and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world."

Gunn was equally as effusive. "As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," Gunn said.

"To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!"

John Cena also weighed in. "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character.

"Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

Peacemaker Season 2 Premiere Date

Since the series premiered and was renewed, Gunn has been elevated to co-lead the DC Universe's TV and Movie division. That puts a lot more on his plate and could have spelled doom for Peacemaker.

Many projects were nixed, but Peacemaker Season 2 remains in development. It has no premiere date, and we don't know if it's in production yet, but given Gunn's enthusiasm for the character and the series, we're still feeling good about its future.

Almost two years from its series premiere without the cameras rolling is usually a cause for concern, but given the expansiveness of the DC slate and the interim strikes, we're not surprised at the delay.

Peacemaker Season 1, which was written and directed by Gunn, was a near-perfect TV season, so we're willing to wait as long as it takes those creative juices to start flowing again.

The last thing we would want is for the process to be rushed and for Peacemaker Season 2 to be unbefitting of what came before. It's worth the extra time to ensure we get the very best from this talented group.

Could John Cena Return as Peacemaker Prior to Season 2?

Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairperson and co-CEO of DC Studios, are hard at work crafting the next phase of the DC universe for both film and television.

With so many projects under development, the possibility that John Cena and Peacemaker make another appearance before the second season of Peacemaker the show increases.

Viola Davis is Getting a Peacemaker Spinoff

Viola Davis appeared as the villainous Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad movies and Peacemaker Season 1.

Her character, as does most of Davis's roles, took off, hitting the sweet spot that got people interested in knowing more about the formidable Waller.

HBO Max (now Max) announced the Oscar-winning actress would lead a spinoff series, but with so much uncertainty surrounding the franchise, questions remained as to whether the project was still top-shelf.

We needn't have worried. Gunn and Safran confirmed it will be a part of their first phase, which speaks to their commitment to the DC characters and the expansive universe that can come to TV as a part of the franchise.

Naturally, we have plenty of questions about what's next. Waller's decisions leave many of our favorite characters heavily impacted. We wonder both what becomes of her and the characters she has affected.

Some of our greatest villains have seen significant stories, so while focusing a series on such a polarizing character is a big swing, we can't wait to see what's in store for everyone involved.

Peacemaker Season 2 Cast

Cena has been fantastic in the role of Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker.

The series wouldn't work without him in the title role, so his return is imperative to the series' future. Cena is Peacemaker, and he will return.

Danielle Brooks should also return as Amanda Waller's daughter, Leota Adebayo. Her appearance seems doubly important as the Waller spinoff progresses, as she could provide a tie between the two series that wouldn't require Cena to do double duty as well.

Leota was the polar opposite of her mother and brought a lot to the team, so if she didn't return in some capacity, it would be a great loss.

Unless the wider DC Universe calls for Vigilante, Freddie Stroma should be back. He was a breakout character that fans adored, and the show would need another breakout if Stroma were called elsewhere.

The cast should also include Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of Eagly.

Can we have Peacemaker without Eagly? Not if we have anything to say about it. The other supporting players are expected to return, as well. It's a team, after all!

With Viola Davis getting her own show, we won't know if she's going to return to Peacemaker or not, but it would make sense to keep her on board, at least in the interim.

Peacemaker Season 2 Plot

Plot details are being kept under wraps because that's how these big superhero universes go. Why would we want our enjoyment spoiled anyway?

Peacemaker Season 1 tied up the Butterfly arc and set the stage for plenty of unrest in the aftermath.

Adebayo publically revealed the truth about the butterflies, her mother's deceit, and many other things that will shape the universe.

Chris is also determined to be more of a hero than an anti-hero, undoubtedly leading to shifting dynamics for the character and his work, as well as how he interacts with the other players. Will everyone want to follow his lead?

One big question is where Amanda Waller's series will pick up and how heavily it will influence Peacemaker Season 2. We also wonder which will arrive first. These things matter.

Is There a Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer?

With cameras not yet rolling on the excitement to come, you're probably not shocked that there is no promotional footage for the second season. We don't even have a photo, but we're sure that once the action begins, we'll have more news to report.

Waiting is always the hardest part. Why else would some streaming networks have moved away from the weekly episode drop format?

Where Can I Watch Peacemaker?

Peacemaker is a Max original, so episodes are exclusive to the streaming platform. If you haven't watched yet, you're lucky -- you can dive into the whole first season without an interruption. A streaming network benefit!

Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which has plenty of other destinations to air older episodes of the series. If you don't subscribe to Max, you might get lucky. Still, Max is worth the cost, should you be so inclined to join.

And that's everything we know about Peacemaker Season 2 for now!

What are you most excited about for Season 2?

Will you be tuning into the Amanda Waller spinoff?

Do you think tethering the show to the new DC Universe is a good idea?

With all things entertainment, there is always much to discuss. Share your thoughts in the comments below!

